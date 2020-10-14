October 14, 2020

Hunt for missing rescue team in flood-hit Vietnam, more rain forecast

More rain was forecast for the coming days
More rain was forecast for the coming days

A search operation has been launched for a missing rescue team as severe flooding and landslides battered central Vietnam, authorities said on Wednesday, as the country braced for further heavy rain.

Close to a million people have been impacted by heavy downpours and rising waters since mid last week, with more than 200,000 homes flooded, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Thirty-six people are now dead, Vietnam's disaster management authority said, while have launched a search for around 30 people missing at a hydropower plant in Thua Thien Hue province following landslides.

The missing include a team of soldiers and officials who had tried to find plant workers who disappeared days ago.

Images on showed helicopters and hundreds of soldiers struggling to access the site through thick mud and fallen trees.

Elsewhere across the central region, villages and rice fields were submerged, with relief workers resorting to makeshift boats and canoes to deliver food and bottled water to those stuck in flooded homes.

North central Vietnam was also hit by severe weather on Wednesday as Storm Nangka made landfall.

Forecasters said it could bring further rain in the coming days, while warning another storm was expected to form and make impact this weekend.

The IFRC said it had "grave fears" that the deadly floods would worsen as more rain was dumped on hard hit communities.

"These floods are a double whammy making it even tougher for millions of people already grappling with the economic fall-out of COVID-19 that has destroyed incomes and livelihoods," said IFRC's Hung Ha Nguyen.

Vietnam is prone to natural disasters and is often affected by more than a dozen storms each year, regularly bringing flooding and landslides.

More then 130 people were reported dead or missing due to in the country last year, the General Statistics Office said.

Explore further

Floods, rough seas kill 18 in Vietnam as fresh storm on the way

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Hunt for missing rescue team in flood-hit Vietnam, more rain forecast (2020, October 14) retrieved 14 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-team-flood-hit-vietnam.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the world really need 'more power'?

Oct 13, 2020

Earthquake swarm near Salton Sea, S. California

Oct 12, 2020

How will climate change affect the US?

Sep 22, 2020

Southern California 4.6 quake at 06:39UTC about 20 miles from here

Sep 19, 2020

M6.9 Central Mid Atlantic Ridge -- NOW

Sep 18, 2020

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Sep 18, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments