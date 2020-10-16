October 16, 2020

Sustainable bioeconomy vital for freshwater resources

by Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research

Sustainable bioeconomy vital for freshwater resources
In the future, the world may increasingly rely on renewable biomass resources for the provision of food, fodder, fibre and fuel. BIOWATER, a Nordic Centre of Excellence, is currently looking into how this transition to a bioeconomy will affect Nordic water resources. Credit: Lieke Vermaat

In the future, the world may increasingly rely on renewable biomass resources for the provision of food, fodder, fiber and fuel. How this transition to a bioeconomy will affect Nordic water resources, is something BIOWATER, a Nordic Centre of Excellence, is currently looking into.

In a recent special issue of the human environment journal Ambio, BIOWATER's researchers have explored how the answer may be found in plausible scenarios, long-term datasets, and modeling . They have also studied how societies will be affected by these changes and investigated various environmental mitigation options.

"A key question is how will change, and how this, in combination with climate change, will affect water quantity, quality and biology—and thereby the ecosystem services provided by water resources," says Dr. Eva Skarbøvik, Head of Research at NIBIO and leader of BIOWATER. "Based on our research so far, it is safe to say that if the bioeconomy does not develop in a sustainable way, the alterations of the rural landscape, in combination with expected climate change, will seriously affect freshwater resources."

Long-term monitoring data crucial

The main messages from BIOWATER, in addition to the risk of bioeconomy negatively affecting freshwater resources, is that unsustainable land use in combination with will have severe impacts on the ecosystems. This can subsequently affect human welfare.

  • Sustainable bioeconomy vital for freshwater resources
    BIOWATER’s results so far indicate that a bioeconomy with heavy exploitation of natural resources can have severe and irreversible negative effects on nature and the ecosystem services that it provides. Credit: Oskar Puschmann
  • Sustainable bioeconomy vital for freshwater resources
    Toxic algae bloom in Lake Vansjø, South-Eastern Norway. Eutrophication like this usually arises from the oversupply of nutrients, e.g. phosphorus and nitrogen. Credit: Eva Skarbøvik

Dr. Jan Vermaat, professor at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences (NMBU) and co-leader of BIOWATER with Dr. Skarbøvik, says that long-term monitoring data of water quality, quantity and land use practices are crucial for discovering new trends in our Nordic water resources.

"The trends we've seen based on long-term monitoring data must be considered as warnings of the impacts bioeconomy can have in future," he says. "Systematic monitoring data of catchments dominated by different forestry practices are, however, less available than for agricultural and forested catchments, so this is something to be aware of in the years to come."

Sustainable bioeconomy vital for freshwater resources
Peatland ditch in Finland. Credit: Laura Härkönen

Targeted mitigation measures improve surface water quality

The full impacts of a bioeconomy on and society is unknown, seeing as most of BIOWATER's modeling of impacts in various future scenarios only started up this autumn. That being said, results so far, in combination with other investigations, indicate that a bioeconomy with heavy exploitation of natural resources can have severe and irreversible negative effects on nature and the that it provides.

"Better targeting of offers clear optimisation opportunities for improving surface quality," Dr. Skarbøvik says, adding, "Targeted mitigation measures, i.e. location of measures and dimension, can assist in reducing negative side effects of a growing , while at the same time reducing unnecessary occupation of fertile land useful for the production of food, fodder, fiber and fuel."

More information: Eva Skarbøvik et al. Catchment effects of a future Nordic bioeconomy: From land use to water resources, Ambio (2020). DOI: 10.1007/s13280-020-01391-z

Eva Skarbøvik et al. Comparing nutrient reference concentrations in Nordic countries with focus on lowland rivers, Ambio (2020). DOI: 10.1007/s13280-020-01370-4

Mette Vodder Carstensen et al. Efficiency of mitigation measures targeting nutrient losses from agricultural drainage systems: A review, Ambio (2020). DOI: 10.1007/s13280-020-01345-5

Journal information: AMBIO

Provided by Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research

Citation: Sustainable bioeconomy vital for freshwater resources (2020, October 16) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-sustainable-bioeconomy-vital-freshwater-resources.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New climate model helps researchers better predict water needs
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)