October 29, 2020

These spiders can hear

by Cell Press

These spiders can hear
A frontal view of an ogre-faced spider, showing their large eyes. Credit: Jay Stafstrom

Ogre-faced spiders, named for their massive eyes, hide during the day and hunt by night, dangling from Florida palm fronds and casting silk nets on insects on the ground and in the air. In addition to their incredible night vision, these spiders also can hear their predators and prey, researchers report in the journal Current Biology on October 29. Having no ears, the spiders use hairs and joint receptors on their legs to pick up sounds from at least 2 meters away. The results suggest that spiders can hear low-frequency sounds from insect prey as well as higher frequency sounds from bird predators.

"I think many spiders can actually hear, but everybody takes it for granted that spiders have a sticky web to catch prey, so they're only good at detecting close vibrations," says senior author Ron Hoy, professor of neurobiology and behavior at Cornell University. "Vibration detection works for sensing shaking of the web or ground, but detecting those airborne disturbances at a distance is the province of hearing, which is what we do and what spiders do too, but they do it with specialized receptors, not eardrums."

Instead of passively waiting for prey to fall into a web and get stuck, ogre-faced spiders use their webs as a weapon. After spending the completely still, blending in with the surrounding palmetto fronds, they emerge at night to dangle close to the ground and cast their webs like a net on unwary insects. While they use their keen night vision to catch prey on the ground, they can also catch insects in the air by performing an elaborately choreographed backwards strike, which does not seem to rely on vision.

This high-speed video shows the backwards strike of an ogre-faced spider. Credit: Sam Whitehead

"In a previous study, I actually put dental silicone over their eyes so they couldn't see," says first author Jay Stafstrom, a postdoctoral researcher in the Hoy Lab. "And I found that when I put them back out into nature, they couldn't catch from off the ground, but they could still catch insects from out of the air. So I was pretty sure these spiders were using a different sensory system to hunt flying insects."

While that study hinted that the spiders might be able to hear, this one showed just how well they can do it. By observing the spiders' reactions to different tones and measuring their neural response with electrodes placed in the spiders' brains and legs, the team determined that the spiders could hear sounds of up to 10 kHz in frequency, far higher than the sounds of a walking or flying insect.

"When I played low tone frequencies, even from a distance, they would strike like they were hunting an insect, which they don't do for higher frequencies," says Stafstrom. "And the fact that we were able to do that from a distance, knowing we're not getting up close and causing them to vibrate. That was key to knowing they can really hear."

These spiders can hear
The upside-down posture that ogre-faced spiders take when waiting for passing prey. Credit: Jay Stafstrom

Hearing these higher frequencies may not be helpful for hunting, but it may help them stay alert when hiding from their own predators.

"If you give an animal a threatening stimulus, we all know about the fight or flight response. Invertebrates have that too, but the other 'f' is 'freeze.' That's what these spiders do," says Hoy. "They're in a cryptic posture. Their nervous system is in a sleep state. But as soon as they pick up any kind of salient stimulus, boom, that turns on the neuromuscular system. It's a selective attention system."

While these results make it clear that the spiders can detect sounds well, the researchers are next interested in testing their —whether they can tell where sounds are coming from. If they can also hear directionally, this might help further explain their acrobatic hunting style.

"What I found really amazing is that to cast their net at flying bugs they have to do a half backflip and spread their web at the same time, so they're essentially playing centerfield," says Hoy. "Directional hearing is a big deal in any animal, but I think there are really going to be some interesting surprises from this ."

Explore further

How can spiders locate their prey?
More information: Current Biology, Stafstrom et al.: "Ogre-faced, net-casting spiders use auditory cues to detect airborne prey" www.cell.com/current-biology/f … 0960-9822(20)31418-4 , DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2020.09.048
Journal information: Current Biology

Provided by Cell Press
Citation: These spiders can hear (2020, October 29) retrieved 29 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-spiders.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Could this year's flu season be used to determine the effectiveness of virus masks?

6 hours ago

Research ideas for my Neurobiology class -- All Input Wanted Please

Oct 28, 2020

Smoke, smoke, smoke that cigarette!

Oct 24, 2020

Various approaches to new anti-viral drugs to treat COVID-19

Oct 24, 2020

Question on initial viral load and disease progression of Covid-19

Oct 24, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Oct 24, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments