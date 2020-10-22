October 22, 2020

Space for climate

by European Space Agency

climate change
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The scientific evidence of global climate change is irrefutable. The consequences of a warming climate are far-reaching—affecting fresh water resources, global food production, sea level and triggering an increase in extreme-weather events.

In order to tackle , scientists and governments need in order to understand how our planet is changing. ESA is a world-leader in Earth observation and remains dedicated to developing cutting-edge spaceborne technology to further understand the planet, improve daily lives, support effect policy-making for a more sustainable future, and benefit businesses and the economy.

Credit: ESA - European Space Agency

