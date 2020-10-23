October 23, 2020

Scientists verify evolution features and drivers of groundwater in oasis of dried-up river in Tarim Basin

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists verify evolution features and drivers of groundwater in oasis of dried-up river in Tarim Basin
Conceptual diagram depicting groundwater variation due to climate change and anthropogenic activities in the typical oasis of Tarim Basin. Credit: XIEG

Groundwater is crucial for agricultural, ecological and domestic water use, and its depletion under climatic and anthropogenic impacts can impose challenges on regional water resources and ecological security, particularly in arid regions.

Spatiotemporal and drivers of are critical to understand groundwater cycling and restore groundwater, while they are poorly understood in arid oasis region due to sparse field monitoring.

Researchers from the Xinjiang Institute of Ecology and Geography (XIEG) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences elaborated the spatiotemporal variations and controlling factors of groundwater level and mineralization degree using data collected at 22 wells in the Wei-Ku Oasis of Tarim Basin during 2000-2018.

They used standardized partial regression coefficient and spatial multiple linear regression analysis to evaluate the response of groundwater to human activities and climate variability.

Results showed that obviously large spatial and temporal variations existed in both groundwater level and mineralization degree, and its response to varied in space and season.

Groundwater level was the shallowest in spring and deepest in autumn, and exhibited a markedly decreasing trend, mainly due to human activities. While groundwater mineralization degree marginally decreased, mainly due to climate change.

Larger variation of groundwater level depth/ mineralization degree generally occurred at the areas with greater groundwater level depth/ mineralization degree. Decreasing riverbank leakage and increasing volume of evapotranspiration, groundwater pumping and water drainage led to decreasing .

The research results were published in Journal of Hydrology, titled "Evolution characteristics of groundwater and its response to climate and land-cover changes in the oasis of dried-up river in Tarim Basin."

Explore further

Majority of groundwater stores resilient to climate change
More information: Wanrui Wang et al. Evolution characteristics of groundwater and its response to climate and land-cover changes in the oasis of dried-up river in Tarim Basin, Journal of Hydrology (2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.jhydrol.2020.125644
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists verify evolution features and drivers of groundwater in oasis of dried-up river in Tarim Basin (2020, October 23) retrieved 23 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-scientists-evolution-features-drivers-groundwater.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Today's Climate Change and the Permian-Triassic Boundary

8 hours ago

M 5.6 - 10 km WSW of Hafnarfjörður, Iceland

9 hours ago

Mw 7.5 South of Alaskan Peninsula

Oct 20, 2020

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Oct 20, 2020

CO2 and trapping IR energy

Oct 19, 2020

Is the concentration of greenhouse gases proportional to the temperate

Oct 18, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments