October 6, 2020

Physics Nobel for black holes too late for Hawking

Hawking
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

Scientists greeted the news that the Nobel Physics Prize was awarded Tuesday for research on black holes with regret that the accolade came too late for world-renowned astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, who died in 2018.

British mathematician Roger Penrose was awarded half of the 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.1 million, 950,000 euros) money for mathematically proving in the 1960s that could exist according to the theory of general relativity.

Penrose, an emeritus professor at the University of Oxford, worked alongside Hawking for years, and experts lamented the fact that it had taken the Nobel committee so long to recognise their work.

"It's a shame that Penrose and Hawking didn't get the Nobel before now," Luc Blanchet, from the Paris Institute of Astrophysics and director of the National Centre for Scientific Research, told AFP.

"This prize comes two years after (Hawking's) death yet their work took place in the 1960s and its importance was recognised since the 1980s."

Hawking, who died in March 2018 after a long neurodegenerative illness, dedicated much of his life to explaining the existence of black holes, space's enigmatic monsters.

After meeting in London early in their careers, Hawking and Penrose worked together on the origins of the universe.

Martin Rees, a British astronomer and fellow of Trinity College Cambridge, said the pair were "the two individuals who have done more than anyone else since Einstein to deepen our knowledge of gravity."

"Sadly, this award was too much delayed to allow Hawking to share the credit with Penrose," he said.

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Physics Nobel for black holes too late for Hawking (2020, October 6) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-physics-nobel-black-holes-late.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Penrose's and Hawking's early math award revisited
941 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (4)