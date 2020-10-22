October 22, 2020

Physicists create 3-D printed microboat

by Leiden University

3-D printed microboat
Credit: Leiden University

From prow to stern, this little boat measures 30 micrometers, about a third of the thickness of a hair. It has been 3-D-printed by Leiden physicists Rachel Doherty, Daniela Kraft and colleagues.

The image was made using an and can be found in their article about 3-D printing synthetic microswimmers in the Soft Matter.

Microswimmers

Kraft's research group researches microswimmers, moving in fluids like water, that can be followed using a microscope. One of their goals is understanding biological microswimmers, such as bacteria.

Most research of this type is carried out on sphere shaped particles, but 3-D printing offers new possibilities, as the researchers show in this article. They also printed spiral shaped particles, which rotate along while they are propelled through water.

3DBenchy

The microboat doesn't have a propellor. 3DBenchy is a standard 3-D design for testing 3-D-printers. The group's new Nanoscribe Photonic Professional printer has passed this test with flying colors, while establishing a new record building the smallest ship on Earth (which is even able to set sail in water).

Explore further

Microswimmers swim faster over slippery surfaces
More information: Rachel P. Doherty et al. Catalytically propelled 3D printed colloidal microswimmers, Soft Matter (2020). DOI: 10.1039/D0SM01320J
Journal information: Soft Matter

Provided by Leiden University
Citation: Physicists create 3-D printed microboat (2020, October 22) retrieved 22 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-physicists-d-microboat.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

B meson's lifetime

5 hours ago

Understanding radioactivity levels of different isotopes

19 hours ago

Understand selection rules in ##\beta##-decay/EC

Oct 18, 2020

How do you get polarized charged particles?

Oct 18, 2020

Tau decays

Oct 18, 2020

How is the weak force related to a change in velocity?

Oct 17, 2020

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments