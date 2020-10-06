October 6, 2020

Panel to announce 2020 Nobel Prize for physics

Panel to announce 2020 Nobel Prize for physics
In this April 17, 2015, file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal in Bogota, Colombia. The Nobels, with new winners announced starting Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, often concentrate on unheralded, methodical, basic science. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

The 2020 Nobel Prize for physics is being announced Tuesday, an award that has in the past honored discoveries about the tiniest of particles and the vast mysteries of outer space.

A panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm will announce the recipient some time after 11:45 a.m. (0945 GMT; 5:45 a.m. EDT).

It is common for several scientists who worked in related fields to share the prize. Last year's prize went to Canadian-born cosmologist James Peebles for theoretical work about the early moments after the Big Bang, and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for discovering a planet outside our solar system.

The comes with a gold medal and of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel. The amount was increased recently to adjust for inflation.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine to Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus.

The other prizes are chemistry, literature, peace and economics.

Explore further

Nobel week continues with the Chemistry Prize

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Panel to announce 2020 Nobel Prize for physics (2020, October 6) retrieved 6 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-panel-nobel-prize-physics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

9 hours ago

Perceived Height and actual height

18 hours ago

Water phase diagram

Oct 04, 2020

Video of an electron

Oct 04, 2020

Apparatus for a polarization filter rotator dial

Oct 02, 2020

Mirror phenomenon

Sep 28, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments