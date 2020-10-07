October 7, 2020

Panel to announce 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry

In this April 17, 2015, file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal in Bogota, Colombia. The Nobels, with new winners announced starting Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, often concentrate on unheralded, methodical, basic science. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)

The 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry is being announced Wednesday, an award that has frequently honored work which led to practical applications in wide use today—such as last year's win for the brains behind the lithium-ion battery.

A panel at the Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm will announce the recipient some time after 11:45 a.m. (0945 GMT; 5:45 a.m. EDT).

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize for physiology and medicine to Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and British-born scientist Michael Houghton for discovering the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus. Tuesday's prize for physics went to Roger Penrose of Britain, Reinhard Genzel of Germany and Andrea Ghez of the United States for their breakthroughs in understanding the mysteries of cosmic black holes.

The other prizes are for outstanding work in the fields of literature, peace and economics.

