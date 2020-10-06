October 6, 2020

NASA infrared imagery reveals wind shear displacing Marie's strongest storms

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA infrared imagery reveals wind shear displacing Marie's strongest storms
On Oct.5 at 6:20 a.m. EDT (1020 UTC), the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite gathered infrared data on Marie that confirmed wind shear was adversely affecting the storm. Persistent westerly vertical wind shear showed strongest storms (yellow) pushed east of the center where cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45.5 Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA's Aqua satellite provided an infrared view of Tropical Storm Marie that revealed the effects of outside winds battering the storm.

Wind shear occurs when winds at different levels of the atmosphere push against the rotating cylinder of winds, weakening the rotation by pushing it apart at different levels.

NASA's Aqua Satellite Reveals Effects of Wind Shear 

Infrared light is a tool used to analyze the strength of storms in by providing temperature information about a system's clouds. The strongest thunderstorms that reach highest into the atmosphere have the coldest cloud top temperatures. This temperature information can also tell forecasters if the strongest storms in a tropical cyclone are being pushed away from the center, indicating .

On Oct.5 at 6:20 a.m. EDT (1020 UTC), the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite gathered infrared data on Marie that confirmed shear was adversely affecting the . Westerly has pushed strongest storms east of the center where cloud top temperatures are as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45.5 Celsius). The remains of the deep convection associated with Marie continues to get further displaced from the exposed low-level center due strong upper-level westerly winds, with the gap now over 100 nautical miles between those two features.

Status of Tropical Storm Marie  

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Marie was located near latitude 21.1 degrees north and longitude 131.9 degrees west. Marie is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h), and this general motion, with a decrease in forward speed, is anticipated during the next couple of days followed by a turn to the west. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 kph) with higher gusts.

Forecast for Marie

Continued weakening is expected and Marie is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low by Tuesday night.

Explore further

NASA finds wind shear displacing Lowell's strongest storms
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA infrared imagery reveals wind shear displacing Marie's strongest storms (2020, October 6) retrieved 6 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-nasa-infrared-imagery-reveals-displacing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Earthquake swarm near Salton Sea, S. California

Oct 02, 2020

How will climate change affect the US?

Sep 22, 2020

Southern California 4.6 quake at 06:39UTC about 20 miles from here

Sep 19, 2020

M6.9 Central Mid Atlantic Ridge -- NOW

Sep 18, 2020

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Sep 18, 2020

Carnian Pluvial Episode newly identified mass extinction event

Sep 17, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments