October 13, 2020

Fall heat wave to bring California more fire danger

California's siege of wildfires has significantly quieted but forecasters warned Tuesday that a fall heat wave could bring back critical fire weather conditions this week.

Fire weather watches will go into effect in much of Northern California early Wednesday due to high pressure producing hot and dry conditions with gusty offshore winds, the National Weather Service said. Peak gusts are likely to start late Wednesday.

Pacific Gas & Electric said it is likely some circuits will be turned off to try to prevent fires from being started by damaged .

Southern California, which started the week with triple-digit high temperatures, is predicted to see particularly gusty northeast winds Friday.

More than 8,400 wildfires have burned well over 6,250 square miles (16,187.4 square kilometers) in California since the start of the year, but mostly since mid-August. Thirty-one people have died and more than 9,200 structures have been destroyed.

Most of the huge fires have been fully or substantially contained over the past eight weeks but thousands of firefighters remain on the lines.

Numerous studies have linked bigger wildfires in America to from the burning of coal, oil and gas. Scientists say climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable.

Explore further

Better weather won't keep California from grim fire landmark

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Fall heat wave to bring California more fire danger (2020, October 13) retrieved 13 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-fall-california-danger.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the world really need 'more power'?

13 hours ago

Earthquake swarm near Salton Sea, S. California

Oct 12, 2020

How will climate change affect the US?

Sep 22, 2020

Southern California 4.6 quake at 06:39UTC about 20 miles from here

Sep 19, 2020

M6.9 Central Mid Atlantic Ridge -- NOW

Sep 18, 2020

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Sep 18, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments