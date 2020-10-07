October 7, 2020

Protective factors against suicidal behaviors among black college students

by Wiley

Having a strong ethnic identity was linked with a lower risk of suicidal behaviors among Black college students in a recent study published in the Journal of Multicultural Counseling and Development.

The study examined the influence of cultural orientation (, Afrocentric worldview, and ) and personal resources ( and optimism) on suicidal behaviors among Black college students.

The investigators noted that for Black college students, especially as members of a racial/ within the society, having a strong ethnic identity may be a stronger protective factor against suicidality as compared with religiosity and Afrocentric worldview.

Also, resilience and a sense of empowerment seemed to matter more than optimism in terms of decreasing suicidal behaviors. Black college students who endorsed a higher level of Afrocentric worldview, ethnic identity, or religiosity were more resilient, which in turn protected against suicidality.

"Most often, the uniqueness of Black persons' identity is viewed from a negative perspective. With increasing calls to respect and uphold Blacks' lives, our study sheds light to the positive role of Black ethnic identity in enhancing their psychological welfare," said co-author Pius N. Nyutu, Ph.D., of Fayetteville State University.

More information: Mei‐Chuan Wang et al, Suicidality Protective Factors Among Black College Students: Which Cultural and Personal Resources Matter?, Journal of Multicultural Counseling and Development (2020). DOI: 10.1002/jmcd.12198

Provided by Wiley

Feedback to editors

