New study explains the creation of gels that release pesticides and other substances in a controlled way

A team coordinated by Santiago V. Luis and Belén Altava, from the Department of Inorganic and Organic Chemistry at the Universitat Jaume I, has published a comprehensive article that includes the preparation of a series of compounds which, in small quantities, are capable of forming gels with a great variety of liquid substances and specifically, with active substances, that is, substances with pesticide, flavoring and fragrance properties, among others.

Professor Santiago V. Luis says that the study has proven that "the formation of these gels leads to a slow release of these active substances into the environment where they are to be applied, which means an efficient control of the amount released and a considerable extension of the action time after application." The fundamental physico-chemical studies of these systems have been carried out with limonene, a substance derived from citrus fruit with numerous properties and applications.

An important property of these substances, the professor explains, is that "in accordance with their structural design, their biodegradation leads to the formation of substances of natural and innocuous origin, which considerably reduces the environmental impact of their use."

At the same time, a second property of interest, points out Santiago V. Luis, "is that they are capable of forming gels even with liquids containing a complex mixture of active substances, which is often a very complicated objective." This has been proven by the formation of gels that allow the controlled release of different complex fragrances marketed by a Valencian company such as Mercadona.

