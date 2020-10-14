October 14, 2020

New study explains the creation of gels that release pesticides and other substances in a controlled way

by Asociacion RUVID

crop
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A team coordinated by Santiago V. Luis and Belén Altava, from the Department of Inorganic and Organic Chemistry at the Universitat Jaume I, has published a comprehensive article that includes the preparation of a series of compounds which, in small quantities, are capable of forming gels with a great variety of liquid substances and specifically, with active substances, that is, substances with pesticide, flavoring and fragrance properties, among others.

Professor Santiago V. Luis says that the study has proven that "the formation of these gels leads to a slow release of these active into the environment where they are to be applied, which means an efficient control of the amount released and a considerable extension of the action time after application." The fundamental physico-chemical studies of these systems have been carried out with limonene, a substance derived from with numerous properties and applications.

An important property of these substances, the professor explains, is that "in accordance with their , their biodegradation leads to the formation of substances of natural and innocuous origin, which considerably reduces the environmental impact of their use."

At the same time, a second property of interest, points out Santiago V. Luis, "is that they are capable of forming gels even with liquids containing a complex mixture of active substances, which is often a very complicated objective." This has been proven by the formation of gels that allow the controlled release of different complex fragrances marketed by a Valencian company such as Mercadona.

Explore further

Nature as a model: Researchers develop novel anti-inflammatory substance
More information: Adriana Valls et al. Urea-Based Low-Molecular-Weight Pseudopeptidic Organogelators for the Encapsulation and Slow Release of (R)-Limonene, Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acs.jafc.0c01184
Journal information: Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry

Provided by Asociacion RUVID
Citation: New study explains the creation of gels that release pesticides and other substances in a controlled way (2020, October 14) retrieved 14 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-creation-gels-pesticides-substances.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Isoelectric point

Oct 11, 2020

MO labelling schemes

Oct 09, 2020

2020 Nobel prize in chemistry

Oct 08, 2020

Calculate the bond-dissociation energies and entropy of a molecule

Oct 07, 2020

How to turn a weak acid into a strong acid

Oct 06, 2020

Book on green chemistry?

Oct 06, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments