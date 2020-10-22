October 22, 2020

Bird flu fears: Dutch farms ordered to keep poultry indoors

poultry
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The Dutch government said Thursday it is ordering poultry farms to keep their birds indoors after six wild swans were found recently dead and tests on two of the birds came back positive for a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu.

The order was set to come into force at midnight Thursday, Agriculture Minister Carola Schouten said in a statement.

She said experts believe the H5N8 strain of avian influenza likely was brought to the Netherlands by birds migrating from Russia and Kazakhstan because the same strain circulated there over the summer.

The order to keep birds indoors on farms is intended to prevent the infection, which often kills affected birds, spreading from to farm poultry.

Hundreds of farmers in the Netherlands keep millions of chickens and other poultry to produce eggs and meat. Many of the birds are kept in indoor stalls.

Explore further

'Low risk' bird flu outbreak at Dutch farm: official

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Bird flu fears: Dutch farms ordered to keep poultry indoors (2020, October 22) retrieved 22 October 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-10-bird-flu-dutch-farms-poultry.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

A Principle Explanation of the “Mysteries” of Modern Physics

3 hours ago

Calculating torque from moment results in CFD analysis

22 hours ago

Symmetry of QED interaction Lagrangian

Oct 21, 2020

Perceived Height and actual height

Oct 20, 2020

Tunnel to space

Oct 19, 2020

Bypass current of parallel conected inductor/diode

Oct 17, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments