September 14, 2020 report

Species of algae found able to have dimorphic sexual life cycles

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Species of algae found able to have dimorphic sexual life cycles
The microalgae Teleaulax amphioxeia at different levels of available nitrogen (DIN). Credit: Sofie Binzer

A team of researchers from Norway, Sweden and Denmark has found a species of algae (Teleaulax amphioxeia) that has dimorphic sexual life cycles. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes how their accidental discovery of the unique attributes of the algae and what they learned when they took a closer look.

When a creature has dimorphic sexual life cycles, it means it reproduces differently depending on its life cycle. The cryptophyte the researchers were studying is able to switch between a haploid (an organism with a single set of ) and a diploid (an organism with a matched pair of chromosomes). Prior to their discovery, this was thought to be two different . The other had been named Plagioselmis prolonga.

The researchers made their discovery accidentally. They had collected some samples of the algae and kept them in a jar overnight. When they returned, they found that the algae had somehow turned into another species. A close look at their DNA showed that they were actually the same species—one that was capable of changing dramatically to suit environmental conditions.

The researchers found the algae existed in its single chromosome form when there were plenty of nutrients in its environment (most particularly, nitrogen). But when things grew sparse, the algae simply shifted to it dual chromosome form. Notably, haploids reproduce asexually, while diploids reproduce sexually. The researchers suggest the ability to switch between the two forms allows the algae to survive in a host of different environments, which could help explain its success as a species (they are found in all of the oceans), though they do not know yet if the algae can reproduce in both of its forms.

Study of the algae showed it cloned its when shifting to a diploid, and destroyed the copy when shifting back to a haploid. They also found that in the ocean, the algae tended to shift between forms seasonally. They were most often found in their diploid form during the winter when nutrients were scarcer.

Species of algae found able to have dimorphic sexual life cycles
Microscopy images of the different life cycle stages of Teleaulax amphioxeia. Credit: Lumi Haraguchi, Øjvind Moestrup, Lydia Garcia-Cuetos

Explore further

Algae in the oceans often steal genes from bacteria
More information: A. Altenburger et al. Dimorphism in cryptophytes—The case of Teleaulax amphioxeia/Plagioselmis prolonga and its ecological implications, Science Advances (2020). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.abb1611
Journal information: Science Advances

© 2020 Science X Network

Citation: Species of algae found able to have dimorphic sexual life cycles (2020, September 14) retrieved 14 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-species-algae-dimorphic-sexual-life.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Acetylcysteine and high doses of Acetaminophen/Paracetamol

Sep 12, 2020

Different kinds of memory

Sep 11, 2020

Why is the miRNA expression increasing?

Sep 10, 2020

Neural network without neurotransmitters

Sep 09, 2020

Supercomputer Analysis Of Covid Virus

Sep 06, 2020

How to find a scientist who researches a specific field?

Sep 05, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments