September 2, 2020

NASA analyzes typhoon Haishen's water vapor concentration

by  Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA analyzes typhoon Haishen's water vapor concentration
On Sept. 2 at 9:35 a.m. EDT (1335 UTC), NASA’s Terra satellite passed over Typhoon Haishen in the Northwestern Pacific Ocean. Terra found highest concentrations of water vapor (brown) and coldest cloud top temperatures were around the center and northeastern quadrant. Credits: NASA/NRL

When NASA's Terra satellite passed over the Northwestern Pacific Ocean, it gathered water vapor data on recently developed Typhoon Haishen and found powerful storms in two locations.

Haishen strengthened quickly. It developed on August 31 as Tropical Depression 11W, and by Sept. 1, it had reached tropical storm status. By Sept. 2, it was a typhoon.

Water vapor analysis of tells forecasters how much potential a storm has to develop. Water vapor releases latent heat as it condenses into liquid. That liquid becomes clouds and thunderstorms that make up a tropical cyclone. Temperature is important when trying to understand how strong storms can be. The higher the cloud tops, the colder and the stronger the storms.

NASA's Terra satellite passed over Haishen on Sept. 2 at 9:35 a.m. EDT (1335 UTC), and the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument gathered water vapor content and temperature information. The MODIS image showed highest concentrations of water vapor and coldest cloud top temperatures were around the center of circulation and in a large band of thunderstorms in the northeastern quadrant of the storm.

MODIS data also showed coldest cloud top temperatures were as cold as or colder than minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 degrees Celsius) in those storms. Storms with cloud top temperatures that cold have the capability to produce heavy rainfall.

On Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), Typhoon Haishen had maximum sustained winds near 70 knots (80 mph/130 kph) and it was strengthening. It was centered near latitude 19.5 degrees north and longitude 140.4 degrees east, about 812 nautical miles east-southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan. Haishen was moving to the west-northwest.

Haishen's forecast path expected similar to Maysak's

As Typhoon Maysak approaches landfall in southern South Korea today, forecasters at the Joint Typhoon Warning Center now expect Haishen to follow a similar path.

Haishen will veer to the northwest while intensifying to 120 knots. The is forecast to move west of Kyushu, Japan, and will make landfall in South Korea after four days.

NASA's Terra satellite is one in a fleet of NASA satellites that provide data for hurricane research.

Explore further

NASA Terra Satellite sees development of Tropical Storm Maysak
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA analyzes typhoon Haishen's water vapor concentration (2020, September 2) retrieved 3 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-nasa-typhoon-haishen-vapor.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Chilean Earthquakes

23 hours ago

Terraforming the Pre-Earth? (Algol's video)

Aug 31, 2020

Highest theoretical temperature on Earth

Aug 29, 2020

Does creating fire break lines work to control forest fires?

Aug 29, 2020

Possible extinction event: nearby supernova

Aug 23, 2020

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Aug 17, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments