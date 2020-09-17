September 17, 2020

NASA finds tropical storm Noul packing a punch

by Rob Gutro , NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds tropical storm Noul packing a punch
On Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 UTC) the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA’s Aqua satellite revealed a large area of the most powerful thunderstorms (yellow) were around Noul’s center where cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). Those storms were over the central Vietnam coast and extended over the South China Sea. Strong storms (red) with cloud top temperatures as cold as minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6. degrees Celsius) surrounded the center and were generating large amounts of rain. Credit: NASA/NRL

Powerful storms with heavy rainmaking capabilities appeared over the coast of central Vietnam in NASA provided infrared imagery on Sept. 17.

NASA's infrared data reveals heavy rainmakers

Tropical cyclones are made up of hundreds of thunderstorms, and infrared data can show where the strongest storms are located. That is because infrared data provides temperature information, and the strongest thunderstorms that reach highest into the atmosphere have the coldest cloud top temperatures.

On Sept. 17 at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 UTC), the Moderate Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite revealed a large area of the most powerful thunderstorms (yellow) were around Noul's center where cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 80 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 62.2 Celsius). Those storms were mostly in the western quadrant of the and over the central Vietnam coast and they extended over the South China Sea. Strong storms with cloud top temperatures as cold as minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6. degrees Celsius) surrounded the center and were generating large amounts of rain.

Noul was encountering some northeasterly . That is, outside winds blowing from the northeast and pushing the bulk of clouds and precipitation toward the southwest of the center of circulation.

National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) is a governmental organization belonging Vietnam Meteorological Hydrological Administration (VMHA). NCHMF has authority to issue forecasting/warning information for weather, climate, hydrology, water resource, marine weather (i.e. hydrometeorology) and provide hydrometeorology services.

Noul's status on Sept. 17

At 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC), Noul had maximum sustained winds near 45 knots. It was located over the coastline of central Vietnam, near latitude 15.9 degrees north and longitude 110.9 degrees east, about 191 nautical miles east of Da Nang, Vietnam. Noul was moving to the west and is forecast to move across Laos and Thailand over the next couple of days as it weakens due to interaction with land.

Explore further

Satellite finds a strengthening tropical storm Noul
More information: NHCMF has issued coastal warnings for central Vietnam. Those warnings can be found on their website: https://nchmf.gov.vn/KttvsiteE/en-US/2/index.html.
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds tropical storm Noul packing a punch (2020, September 17) retrieved 17 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-nasa-tropical-storm-noul.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Carnian Pluvial Episode newly identified mass extinction event

7 hours ago

Planetary collision that formed the Moon made life possible on Earth

Sep 16, 2020

Sea breeze and Chinese lantern question

Sep 16, 2020

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Sep 14, 2020

The Peak Day of a Very Active Atlantic Hurricane Season

Sep 14, 2020

Does creating fire break lines work to control forest fires?

Sep 09, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments