September 21, 2020

NASA finds Tropical Storm Dolphin going swimmingly

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds Tropical Storm Dolphin going swimmingly
NASA's Terra satellite provided a visible image to forecasters of Tropical Storm Dolphin on Sept. 21. The imagery showed the storm was consolidating and organizing. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS).

NASA's Terra satellite obtained visible imagery of recently formed Tropical Depression 14W as it strengthened into a tropical storm. Terra satellite imagery showed the storm was organizing.

Dolphin developed from Tropical Depression 14W. 14W formed on Sept. 20 about 366 miles east-southeast of Kadena Air Base, Okinawa Island, Japan. By 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on Sept. 21, the storm organized and strengthened into a .

NASA Satellite View: Dolphin's Organization

The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible image of Tropical Storm Dolphin on Sept. 21. Satellite imagery revealed a persistent deep convection and development of thunderstorms wrapping into a low-level circulation center. That is an indication of consolidation and better organization.

The satellite image was created using NASA's Worldview product at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md.

Tropical Storm Dolphin on Sept. 21

Tropical storm Dolphin was located about 625 nautical miles south-southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, near latitude 25.7 degrees north and longitude 135.0 degrees east. It was moving slowly to the north-northeast at 4 knots and had maximum sustained winds 45 knots (52 mph/83 kph).

Dolphin's Forecast and Track

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) forecasts that Dolphin will move north. Then later it is expect to turn to the northeast and strengthen to 55 knots.

JTWC forecasters expect the system to take on additional subtropical characteristics as it moves into an area of decreasing and increasing . The storm's upper level outflow is also expected to become more strongly associated with the robust westerly wind flow associated with the jet stream. By 11 a.m. EDT (1500 UTC) on Sept. 22, the system will begin extratropical transition and will complete that transition to the south of Japan.

Explore further

NASA eyes typhoon Haishen's 10 mile-wide eye
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds Tropical Storm Dolphin going swimmingly (2020, September 21) retrieved 21 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-nasa-tropical-storm-dolphin-swimmingly.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How will climate change affect the US?

3 hours ago

Southern California 4.6 quake at 06:39UTC about 20 miles from here

Sep 19, 2020

Sea breeze and Chinese lantern question

Sep 19, 2020

M6.9 Central Mid Atlantic Ridge -- NOW

Sep 18, 2020

Life on Earth -- Which appeared first?

Sep 18, 2020

Carnian Pluvial Episode newly identified mass extinction event

Sep 17, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments