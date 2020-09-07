September 7, 2020

Modular approach to dibenzo-fused ε-lactams through carbene bridging C-H activation

by Liu Jia, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Modular approach to dibenzo-fused ε-lactams through carbene bridging C-H activation
Palladium-catalyzed access to dibenzo-fused ε-lactams and the application. Credit: Prof. HUANG’s group

Due to their intriguing biological activities and potential usefulness to serve as key intermediates for drug discovery, compounds bearing dibenzo-fused seven-membered N-heterocyclic ring system have attracted much attention. So far, there has been no literature reported on modular synthesis of dibenzo-fused ε-lactams through intermolecular reactions by using easily accessible starting materials as reactants.

In a recent study published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition, a research group led by Prof. Huang Xueliang from Fujian Institute of Research on the Structure of Matter (FJIRSM) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, has developed a new strategy involving modular access to dibenzo-fused ε-lactams through palladium carbene bridging C-H activation (CBA).

The researchers used easily accessible ortho-halo benzaldehydes and N-tosylhydrazones as reactants. Ortho-trifluoromethylsulfonyl benzaldehydes derived from the biologically active molecules can also react effectively to generate the corresponding products. The reaction exhibits wide substrate scope and good functional group compatibility.

To understand the mechanism of the reaction, they performed several deuterium labeling experiments, and proposed that the reaction proceeds through a palladium carbene migratory insertion enabled 1,4-palladium shift process.

Besides, the researchers can easily scaled-up the reactions and similar efficiency maintained. They synthesized concisely a variety of intermediates of biologically active molecules and approved drugs from corresponding dibenzo-fused ε-lactams.

This study provides an effective way to synthesize dibenzo-fused ε-lactams and offers a modular and concise synthetic route to the intermediate of bioactive and approved drugs. The mechanism experiments prove the reaction via 1,4-palladium shift.

Explore further

Organocatalyst that controls radical reactions for complex and bulky compound synthesis
More information: Yinghua Yu et al. A Modular Approach to Dibenzo‐fused ϵ‐Lactams: Palladium‐Catalyzed Bridging‐C−H Activation, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2020). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202007799
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Modular approach to dibenzo-fused ε-lactams through carbene bridging C-H activation (2020, September 7) retrieved 7 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-modular-approach-dibenzo-fused-lactams-carbene.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Change in Free Energy when Heating a Substance

2 hours ago

What is the longest molecule?

7 hours ago

Surface-catalyzed Reaction

12 hours ago

Atomic mass and isotopes

Sep 05, 2020

For organic chemistry, what is important to memorize when I am reading a textbook?

Sep 04, 2020

Is empenthrin much safer than 1-4 dicholorobenzene?

Sep 04, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments