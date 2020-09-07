September 7, 2020

Methane-eating bacteria like nitrogen, too

by Radboud University

bacteria
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Methane-eating bacteria can degrade ammonium in addition to methane, as discovered by microbiologists at Radboud University and the Max Planck Institute in Bremen. Methane-eaters are important for the reduction of greenhouses gas emissions from volcanoes and other areas, but have not previously been linked with nitrogen emission. The study will be published this week in PNAS.

In 2007 Radboud microbiologists discovered special methane-eating bacteria in a mud pot of the Solfatara volcano near Naples. This finding was published in Nature, as the bacterium can survive under , such as temperatures of 55 degrees and pH values between 1 and 3. Moreover, this bacterium only grows in the presence of rare earth elements. The microbiologists are currently studying the properties of these 'extremophiles."

The researchers discovered that the bacterium is able to degrade ammonium in addition to . This is a life-saving property as these organisms are often confronted with high, toxic concentrations of this nitrogen compound in their living environment, such as in volcanos, landfill sites or rice fields.

Toxic hydroxylamine is formed by the degradation of ammonium. With the mHAO enzyme described in the PNAS article, these bacteria can degrade this compound to (NO), which can be further converted to nitrite (NO2-) or (N2O)that is non-toxic for the bacterium. This enables them to deal with high ammonium concentrations.

"The elemental cycles we have found are much more complicated than we thought," says Huub Op den Camp, professor of Microbiology of Acidic Volcanic Ecosystems at Radboud University. "Methane-eating bacteria aren't normally linked with nitrogen emission. It now appears that these bacteria are also involved in this, in addition to the that normally oxidize ammonium in the soil."

Explore further

Anammox bacteria allow wastewater to be used for generating electricity
More information: Wouter Versantvoort et al., Multiheme hydroxylamine oxidoreductases produce NO during ammonia oxidation in methanotrophs. PNAS (2020). (to be published)
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences , Nature

Provided by Radboud University
Citation: Methane-eating bacteria like nitrogen, too (2020, September 7) retrieved 7 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-methane-eating-bacteria-nitrogen.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
149 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Neural network without neurotransmitters

4 hours ago

Supercomputer Analysis Of Covid Virus

Sep 06, 2020

How to find a scientist who researches a specific field?

Sep 05, 2020

Effectiveness of saline water against respiratory tract viruses

Sep 05, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Sep 04, 2020

The meaning of protein phosphorylation to bioscience?

Sep 03, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments