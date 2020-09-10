September 10, 2020

Bumblebees benefit from fava bean cultivation

by University of Göttingen

Bumblebees benefit from faba bean cultivation
A bumble bee (Bombus hortorum) collects nectar from a faba bean flower. Credit: Nicole Beyer

About one third of the payments received by farmers are linked to specific "greening measures" to promote biodiversity. The cultivation of nitrogen-fixing legumes is very popular. However, these measures have been criticized because the benefits for biodiversity are unclear. Now a team from the University of Göttingen, the Julius Kühn Institute and the Thuenen Institute in Braunschweig has investigated whether the cultivation of the faba bean (Vicia faba—also known as the broad bean or fava bean) can support wild bees. It turns out that bumblebees benefit from the cultivation of faba beans, while all other wild bees depend on the presence of semi-natural habitats. The results of the study have been published in the Journal of Applied Ecology.

The researchers recorded in various German agricultural landscapes for the study. In one half of the landscapes, conventionally farmed faba beans were cultivated; in the other half there were no bean fields. "The nectar of the faba bean is hidden deep in the flowers and is only easily accessible to larger bees with long tongues, such as bumblebees. We therefore wanted to investigate how groups of wild bees, which differ in their external appearance, react to the cultivation of faba beans and whether they can benefit from it," says first author Nicole Beyer from the Functional Agrobiodiversity Group at the University of Göttingen. The study results show that there were more than twice as many bumblebees in the faba bean landscapes than in the landscapes without beans. In contrast, the cultivation of beans did not affect other wild bees. However, these other wild bees benefited from a high proportion of semi-natural habitats.

"Our research clearly showed that certain bee species can be supported by similar measures in farmed areas. But the benefits depend strongly on the characteristics of the crop and pollinator. In order to encourage the widest possible range of species, we propose a combination of measures: the of various flowering arable crops such as faba beans and the promotion or preservation of semi-natural habitats with a diverse range of flowers and nesting sites for many other wild bees," concludes Professor Catrin Westphal, Head of Functional Agrobiodiversity at the University of Göttingen.

Bumblebees benefit from faba bean cultivation
Bumblebee approaching a faba bean blossom. Credit: Nicole Beyer

Explore further

Gluten-free faba bean for bread and pasta
More information: Nicole Beyer et al, Functional groups of wild bees respond differently to faba bean ( Vicia faba L.) cultivation at landscape scale, Journal of Applied Ecology (2020). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2664.13745
Journal information: Journal of Applied Ecology

Provided by University of Göttingen
Citation: Bumblebees benefit from fava bean cultivation (2020, September 10) retrieved 10 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-bumblebees-benefit-fava-bean-cultivation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is the miRNA expression increasing?

4 hours ago

Neural network without neurotransmitters

14 hours ago

Supercomputer Analysis Of Covid Virus

Sep 06, 2020

How to find a scientist who researches a specific field?

Sep 05, 2020

Effectiveness of saline water against respiratory tract viruses

Sep 05, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Sep 04, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments