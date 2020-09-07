September 7, 2020

Buffer could limit environmental spread of antibiotic resistance

by Scott Schrage, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Buffer could limit environmental spread of antibiotic resistance
A top-down view of an augmented-reality sandbox that allows users to sculpt contour maps and observe the dynamics of water flow in real time.

Many livestock receive antibiotics that protect against bacterial diseases. But over time, antibiotics also trigger the evolution of bacteria that can resist them. Those antibiotic-resistant bacteria, in turn, can pass along genes responsible for that resistance to other bacterial species, ultimately reducing the effectiveness of the drugs.

When manure from livestock administered with is applied as fertilizer, antibiotic resistance genes can enter soil and, following precipitation, run off into rivers and other bodies of water, furthering their spread.

A research team led by Nebraska's Xu Li ran experiments to evaluate the minimum distance between a manure slurry-covered field and that would prevent the runoff of antibiotics and antibiotic resistance genes. The team found that levels of all three antibiotics it measured, along with seven of the 10 resistance genes, substantially decreased as that distance increased.

The researchers concluded that maintaining between 112 and 220 feet of distance would limit most runoff pollution across a no-till field rich in the clay soils common to southeastern Nebraska.

Because that recommended distance is specific to the experimental site, the team recommended running similar experiments with varying field conditions, , slopes and rainfall amounts to calibrate suitable distances elsewhere.

Explore further

Safe thresholds for antibiotics in sewage needed to help combat antibiotic resistance
More information: Maria C. Hall et al. Influence of Setback Distance on Antibiotics and Antibiotic Resistance Genes in Runoff and Soil Following the Land Application of Swine Manure Slurry, Environmental Science & Technology (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.9b04834
Journal information: Environmental Science & Technology

Provided by University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Citation: Buffer could limit environmental spread of antibiotic resistance (2020, September 7) retrieved 8 September 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-09-buffer-limit-environmental-antibiotic-resistance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Neural network without neurotransmitters

12 hours ago

Supercomputer Analysis Of Covid Virus

Sep 06, 2020

How to find a scientist who researches a specific field?

Sep 05, 2020

Effectiveness of saline water against respiratory tract viruses

Sep 05, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Sep 04, 2020

The meaning of protein phosphorylation to bioscience?

Sep 03, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments