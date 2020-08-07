August 7, 2020

Updating Turing's model of pattern formation

by Springer

pattern
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In 1952, Alan Turing published a study which described mathematically how systems composed of many living organisms can form rich and diverse arrays of orderly patterns. He proposed that this 'self-organization' arises from instabilities in un-patterned systems, which can form as different species jostle for space and resources. So far, however, researchers have struggled to reproduce Turing patterns in laboratory conditions, raising serious doubts about its applicability. In a new study published in EPJ B, researchers led by Malbor Asllani at the University of Limerick, Ireland, have revisited Turing's theory to prove mathematically how instabilities can occur through simple reactions, and in widely varied environmental conditions.

The team's results could help biologists to better understand the origins of many ordered structures in nature, from spots and stripes on animal coats, to clusters of vegetation in arid environments. In Turing's original model, he introduced two diffusing to different points on a closed ring of cells. As they diffused across adjacent cells, these 'competed' with each other as they interacted; eventually organizing to form patterns. This pattern formation depended on the fact that the symmetry during this process could be broken to different degrees, depending on the ratio between the diffusion speeds of each species; a mechanism now named the 'Turing instability.' However, a significant drawback of Turing's mechanism was that it relied on the unrealistic assumption that many chemicals diffuse at different paces.

Through their calculations, Asllani's team showed that in sufficiently large rings of cells, where diffusion asymmetry causes both species to travel in the same direction, the instabilities which generate ordered patterns will always arise—even when competing chemicals diffuse at the same rate. Once formed, the patterns will either remain stationary, or propagate steadily around the ring as waves. The team's result addresses one of Turing's key concerns about his own theory, and is an important step forward in our understanding of the innate drive for living systems to organize themselves.

Explore further

Turing's theory of chemical morphogenesis validated 60 years after his death
More information: Malbor Asllani et al, A universal route to pattern formation in multicellular systems, The European Physical Journal B (2020). DOI: 10.1140/epjb/e2020-10206-3
Journal information: European Physical Journal B

Provided by Springer
Citation: Updating Turing's model of pattern formation (2020, August 7) retrieved 7 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-turing-pattern-formation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

EMF induced in a straight current-carrying conductor

Aug 01, 2020

Continuity equation of the electric field

Jul 29, 2020

Units of amu

Jul 28, 2020

How do nonlocality theorems influence relativity principles?

Jul 28, 2020

Mars: estimations about its colonization - liquid water issue

Jul 26, 2020

Which Cleanroom ISO Class is suitable for Liquid Crystal research?

Jul 25, 2020

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments