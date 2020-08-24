New tools track action on climate laws in New York State and NYC

Wind turbines on a farm in upstate New York. Photo: bobistraveling/Flickr CC

Two tools recently launched by the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University, will help to monitor progress in implementing new climate laws in New York State and New York City.

"We think these trackers will be useful in holding officials' feet to the fire in meeting their statutory obligations," said Michael Gerrard, director of the Sabin Center.

The New York State Climate Law Tracker shows all the statutory deadlines in several state laws—the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, the Community Risk and Resiliency Act, the new Environmental Justice Law, and the Accelerated Renewable Growth and Community Benefit Act. The site will also indicate which deadlines have been met, which are coming up, and which are late.

Similarly, the New York City Climate Law Tracker tracks the deadlines in the NYC Climate Mobilization Act, including Local Law 97, an aggressive law to reduce greenhouse emissions from buildings.

Both trackers will allow users to sort the actions based on deadline, responsible entity, subject matter, statute, or whether an action is overdue.

The Sabin Center has also been tracking actions by the Trump administration and Congress to roll back climate regulations and restrict or prohibit scientific research, education or discussion. The trackers have so far proven to be useful for journalists, policy makers, and concerned citizens.

As a further effort to accelerate climate action, the Sabin Center also released this compilation of recommendations that have been made by numerous parties to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New York State.

Explore further New website will help steer the U.S. away from fossil fuels

This story is republished courtesy of Earth Institute, Columbia University http://blogs.ei.columbia.edu.