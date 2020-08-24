August 24, 2020

New tools track action on climate laws in New York State and NYC

by Earth Institute at Columbia University

New tools track action on climate laws in New York State and NYC
Wind turbines on a farm in upstate New York. Photo: bobistraveling/Flickr CC

Two tools recently launched by the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University, will help to monitor progress in implementing new climate laws in New York State and New York City.

"We think these trackers will be useful in holding officials' feet to the fire in meeting their statutory obligations," said Michael Gerrard, director of the Sabin Center.

The New York State Climate Law Tracker shows all the statutory deadlines in several —the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, the Community Risk and Resiliency Act, the new Environmental Justice Law, and the Accelerated Renewable Growth and Community Benefit Act. The site will also indicate which deadlines have been met, which are coming up, and which are late.

Similarly, the New York City Climate Law Tracker tracks the deadlines in the NYC Climate Mobilization Act, including Local Law 97, an aggressive law to reduce from buildings.

Both trackers will allow users to sort the actions based on deadline, responsible entity, subject matter, statute, or whether an action is overdue.

The Sabin Center has also been tracking actions by the Trump administration and Congress to roll back climate regulations and restrict or prohibit scientific research, education or discussion. The trackers have so far proven to be useful for journalists, , and concerned citizens.

As a further effort to accelerate climate action, the Sabin Center also released this compilation of recommendations that have been made by numerous parties to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in New York State.

Explore further

New website will help steer the U.S. away from fossil fuels
Provided by Earth Institute at Columbia University

This story is republished courtesy of Earth Institute, Columbia University http://blogs.ei.columbia.edu.

Citation: New tools track action on climate laws in New York State and NYC (2020, August 24) retrieved 24 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-tools-track-action-climate-laws.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Possible extinction event: nearby supernova

Aug 23, 2020

Highest theoretical temperature on Earth

Aug 22, 2020

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Aug 17, 2020

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

Aug 14, 2020

Earthquake; Sparta, NC; 5.1

Aug 09, 2020

Center of Isaias passes near, pressure drop graph local weather

Aug 04, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments