August 28, 2020

Practicing sustainability during a pandemic

by Alison Hewitt, University of California, Los Angeles

plastic recycling
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The coronavirus pandemic has complicated, well, everything, including everyday efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle.

With disposable masks cluttering landfills and waterways, stores banning and restaurants serving food only in takeout containers, it can be easy to get discouraged about the waste we're creating.

In a recent UCLA Connections webinar, UCLA Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer Bonny Bentzin offered much-needed encouragement for all of those who, thanks to the pandemic, see the word "reusable" and think "infected."

Bentzin also shared tips for how we can continue protecting the environment, even during the COVID-19 era. Key takeaways:

  • Decline unneeded extras. When ordering takeout meals, specify that you don't want napkins and utensils. If a server offers a straw, decline it before you touch it. When , ask to have your items placed directly in the cart at checkout and bag them yourself (in a reusable bag) after you exit the store.
  • Reward restaurants that use sustainable products. Restaurants have it tough right now, but some are investing in compostable packaging, or at least recyclables, instead of polystyrene foam. When you can, put your money where your mouth is and support those restaurants. And if your favorite eateries aren't using sustainable materials, let them know it's important to you.
  • Stick to reusable when you safely can. Sharing water coolers with others may not be wise during the pandemic, but using is still avoidable. Before a car trip, work or a picnic, fill up your own reusable water bottle at home. Take coffee from home in your own mug instead of buying it in a disposable cup. Use reusable bags when you can. And wear (and wash) reusable masks.
  • Buy less. Make do without new purchases when you can, or buy secondhand—while maintaining safe physical distance—if needed. Bentzin said arranging contactless trades with neighbors through the Buy Nothing Project has helped her maintain a sense of community.
  • Use your consumer power to push for change. If you must buy, vote with your wallet. When ordering from online sellers, set your account preferences to request low-waste packaging. Purchase items made with recycled content. Support businesses and vendors with environmentally friendly practices. And contact businesses that make any of those options difficult to let them know what you want.
Credit: University of California, Los Angeles

Explore further

Avoiding single-use plastic was becoming normal until coronavirus. Here's how we can return to good habits
Provided by University of California, Los Angeles
Citation: Practicing sustainability during a pandemic (2020, August 28) retrieved 28 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-sustainability-pandemic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does creating fire break lines work to control forest fires?

1 hour ago

Terraforming the Pre-Earth? (Algol's video)

18 hours ago

Possible extinction event: nearby supernova

Aug 23, 2020

Highest theoretical temperature on Earth

Aug 22, 2020

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Aug 17, 2020

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

Aug 14, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments