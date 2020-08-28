August 28, 2020

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to protect elephants

Plastic in Sri Lankan landfills has become a major killer of elephants
Plastic in Sri Lankan landfills has become a major killer of elephants

Sri Lanka will ban the import of most plastic products in a bid to protect wild elephants and deer that die eating the waste, the environment minister announced Friday.

Plastic in Sri Lankan landfills is a major killer of elephants, with autopsies showing kilos of it in the stomachs of animals who died after rummaging at dumps.

Environment minister Mahinda Amaraweera told parliament legislation was being drafted to stop imports of goods, including polythene, that end up in landfills. Officials said it would be introduced within months.

"Plastics are doing untold damage to our wildlife—elephants, deer and other animals," Amaraweera told AFP shortly after his announcement.

"We need to take immediate action to arrest this situation."

Sri Lanka has already banned the manufacture or import of non-biodegradable plastic used for wrapping food and shopping bags since 2017.

Endangered are protected in Sri Lanka by law although clashes with farmers are claiming a heavy toll on both sides.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has given two years to implement a plan to reduce human-elephant conflict that has claimed the lives of 607 elephants and 184 people since last year.

Amaraweera said the proposed import ban—that covers mainly toys and household utensils—will be extended to local manufacturing, but did not give a timeline.

Explore further

Sri Lanka elephants face plastic danger foraging dumps for food

© 2020 AFP

Citation: Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to protect elephants (2020, August 28) retrieved 28 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-sri-lanka-imports-plastic-goods.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Simplest organism with emotion

4 hours ago

Any studies looking for a quantum bump in human photoreceptors?

15 hours ago

How are normal values of blood pressure and glucose determined?

16 hours ago

On the report from Hong Kong of possible reinfection of COVID-19

Aug 26, 2020

An addition to respiratory Personal Protection Equipment

Aug 26, 2020

The meaning of protein phosphorylation to bioscience?

Aug 25, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments