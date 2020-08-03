August 3, 2020

Scientists evaluate spatiotemporal characteristics of glacier service value in Qilian Mountains

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Distribution of glaciers in the Qilian Mountains. Credit: SUN Meiping

Glaciers are an important component of the cryosphere. They are considered to be a sensitive indicator of climate change. Glaciers and their meltwater play an important role in the regulation of river runoff in the arid areas of northwest China, and constitute the material and cultural basis for the sustainable development of population, resources, ecology, environment, and the socio-economy in the Hexi Corridor.

However, as an important part of the ecosystem, glacier value has not been given sufficient attention due to a lack of public awareness. Therefore, it is essential to evaluate how much glaciers contribute to human well-being.

Recently, scientists from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), together with their colleagues from Northwest Normal University, quantitatively evaluated the service value of in the Qilian Mountains and its spatiotemporal changes using the methods of unit area service price, value equivalent factor and glacial service value change index.

In this study, based on the first and second glacier inventories of the Qilian Mountains, the scientists established a glacier service value evaluation system, and then they assessed the glacier service value and its spatiotemporal variation by combining the methods of unit area service price, value equivalent factor, and the glacier service value change index.

This study, first constructed a system to evaluate glacial service value, was guided by theoretical work in the fields of glaciology, geography and ecological economics.

It has been published in the Journal of Geographical Sciences in an article titled "Evaluation and spatiotemporal characteristics of glacier service value in the Qilian Mountains."

More information: Meiping Sun et al. Evaluation and spatiotemporal characteristics of glacier service value in the Qilian Mountains, Journal of Geographical Sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1007/s11442-020-1779-7
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
