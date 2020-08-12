August 12, 2020

Pressure-induced 2D-3D conversion in hybrid lead iodide layered perovskite

by Center for High Pressure Science & Technology Advanced Research

2D-3D transition in hybrid perovskites. Credit: Gang Liu

Hydrostatic pressurization can lead to new and improved material properties. However, most novel material properties are only retainable at high-pressure states, and therefore have no practical applicability at ambient conditions. Recently, a team of international scientists led by Dr. Lingping Kong and Dr. Gang Liu from HPSTAR reported permanent and irreversible transition of 2-D hybrid Dion-Jacobson lead iodide perovskite to 3-D perovskite phase at ambient conditions after pressure treatment. This work suggests the usefulness of high-pressure techniques in preparing materials for real-situation applications. The results, as reported in PNAS, marks crucial steps in utilizing pressure for ex-situ and ambient-environment applicability in engineering light-absorbing materials for high-performance optoelectronics and luminescence.

Harnessing pressure-induced properties has been a longstanding effort in the quest of exotic materials in ambient environments. Nevertheless, due to the order-disorder-order and recrystallization behaviors of material structures, desirable properties attainable at high-pressure states tend to be reversed at ambient pressure. Thus, choosing modifiable materials is imperative for a permanent change in properties.

Being a class of 2-D metal halide perovskites, Dion-Jacobson perovskites represent a new material paradigm that is different from the conventional Ruddlesden-Popper perovskite phase, as D-J perovskites do not have the van der Waals gaps observed in R-P counterparts due to the divalent nature of interlayer organics. Their exotic structure ensures a much shortened interlayer distance and greater structural rigidity, two that can enable irreversible structural phase transitions, and thus electronically and atomically resembles the 3-D bulk phase. The scientists observed permanent and notable transition of 2-D D-J phase (3AMP)(MA)3Pb4I13 to 3-D MAPbI3 after 40 GPa pressure treatment, as proved by X-ray diffraction after decompression.

More information: Lingping Kong et al, Highly tunable properties in pressure-treated two-dimensional Dion–Jacobson perovskites, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2020). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2003561117
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Center for High Pressure Science & Technology Advanced Research
Citation: Pressure-induced 2D-3D conversion in hybrid lead iodide layered perovskite (2020, August 12) retrieved 12 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-pressure-induced-2d-3d-conversion-hybrid-iodide.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
