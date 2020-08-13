August 13, 2020

NASA-NOAA satellite nighttime imagery helps confirm Elida now post-tropical

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA-NOAA satellite nighttime imagery helps confirm Elida now post-tropical
NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed the Eastern Pacific Ocean overnight on Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. PDT (Aug. 13 at 0500 UTC) and captured a night-time image of Post-Tropical Cyclone Elida. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS)

NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a night-time image of Elida in the Eastern Pacific Ocean that helped confirm the storm had weakened to a post-tropical cyclone.

What is a Post-tropical Cyclone?

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) defines a post-tropical cyclone as a former tropical cyclone. This generic term describes a cyclone that no longer possesses sufficient tropical characteristics to be considered a tropical cyclone. Post-tropical cyclones can continue carrying heavy rains and high winds. Note that former tropical cyclones that have become fully extratropical... as well as remnant low pressure areas... are two classes of post-tropical cyclones.

NASA's Night-Time View of Elida's Transition

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard Suomi NPP provided a night-time image of Elida on Aug. 12 at 10 p.m. PDT (Aug. 13 at 0500 UTC). The imagery showed that Elida was still devoid of strong thunderstorms. The image was created using the NASA Worldview application.

Two hours earlier, NOAA's National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted, "Elida has been devoid of deep convection for more than 12 hours, and since it is over of 22 to 23 degrees Celsius (71.6 to 73.4 degrees Fahrenheit), it is unlikely that organized deep convection will return.  As a result, the system has become a post-tropical cyclone, and this will be the last NHC advisory on Elida."

Tropical cyclones require warm sea surface temperatures of at least 26.6 degrees Celsius (80 degrees Fahrenheit) to maintain strength and continue building the thunderstorms that make up a tropical cyclone.

Elida's Last Advisory

At 11 p.m. EDT on Aug. 12 (0300 UTC on Aug. 13), the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued the final advisory on Elida. At that time, it was located near latitude 24.4 degrees north and longitude 120.2 degrees west. That is about 395 miles (635 km) southwest of Punta Eugenia, Mexico.

The post-tropical is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 kph).  A northwestward or north-northwestward motion at a slower forward speed is expected through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 millibars.

Additional weakening is expected during the next day or so, and the remnant low is forecast to dissipate early Friday.

About NASA's EOSDIS Worldview

NASA's Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) Worldview application provides the capability to interactively browse over 700 global, full-resolution satellite imagery layers and then download the underlying data. Many of the available imagery layers are updated within three hours of observation, essentially showing the entire Earth as it looks "right now."

NASA Researches Earth from Space

For more than five decades, NASA has used the vantage point of space to understand and explore our home planet, improve lives and safeguard our future. NASA brings together technology, science, and unique global Earth observations to provide societal benefits and strengthen our nation. Advancing knowledge of our home planet contributes directly to America's leadership in space and scientific exploration.

Explore further

NASA-NOAA satellite night-time animation shows intensification of hurricane Elida
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA-NOAA satellite nighttime imagery helps confirm Elida now post-tropical (2020, August 13) retrieved 13 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-nasa-noaa-satellite-nighttime-imagery-elida.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

Aug 11, 2020

Earthquake; Sparta, NC; 5.1

Aug 09, 2020

Center of Isaias passes near, pressure drop graph local weather

Aug 04, 2020

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Jul 30, 2020

Silence of Canadian Cities: COVID19 Lockdown and Seismic Vibrations

Jul 28, 2020

Hypothetical discussion on the effect of magnetic fields on planets

Jul 28, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments