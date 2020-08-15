August 15, 2020

Mexican zoo live-streams birth of elephant named 'Zoom'

Zoom, the baby elephant whose birth was live-streamed, is seen in the Africam Safari park in Puebla, Mexico on August 14, 2020
A baby African elephant whose birth was live-streamed by a safari park in Mexico has been named Zoom after the video chat app made popular by the coronavirus pandemic.

The is the sixth born at the park in Puebla, southeast of the capital, to a herd of elephants rescued eight years ago in Namibia, where they were threatened by poachers.

"The birth of an elephant is difficult to see," said Frank Carlos Camacho, director of Africam Safari, where the was seen Friday playing between its mother's legs.

"It's very useful for science, measuring times, fluid volumes, among other factors," he told AFP.

The park said its goal is for the elephants to eventually return to Africa.

"They're not ours. They belong to the world," Camacho said.

"We want them to be in Africa, but the current conditions are difficult.

"People working in tourism were left without jobs due to the pandemic and they're looking for alternatives. The outlook is terrible."

