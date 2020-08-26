August 26, 2020

Invasive South American fish known as the 'vegetarian piranha' found in Tennessee

by Mark Price

river
Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain

A Tennessee fisherman's suspicions that he caught something extraordinary were confirmed over the weekend when state officials determined the fish was a South American pacu, a species related to the famously vicious piranha.

One big difference, however: Pacu are vegetarians, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported.

"The pacu is commonly called the 'vegetarian piranha.'" the agency said in a Facebook post. "Don't let their teeth freak you out, pacu are vegetarians and don't eat meat.

"Pacu have teeth that look very similar to human teeth. They have two sets of blunt molars that are used for cracking nuts and grinding up plants."

Pacu are not considered harmful to humans, but are an that can "overrun the waters they occupy," state officials said.

Fisherman Randall Adams caught the pacu recently in Rony Pond, a body of water within the John Tully Wildlife Management Area along the Mississippi River. A photo of the was shared by the state on Facebook, showing the dingy colored fish was flat-bodied, with fins on its back and belly.

Pacu grow up to 42 inches in length and can weigh as much as 97 pounds depending on the species, state officials said. They are "delicious" and often served in restaurants in South America, officials added.

"How did it get into Rony Pond? Pacu are suitable for home aquariums, but grow rapidly and can live for 15-25 years. So the odds are the fish outgrew its aquarium, and someone relocated the fish to Rony Pond," state officials wrote on Facebook.

"It's illegal to relocate or stock fish. Illegal stockings are one-way exotic species are introduced to waters and can harm our native fish populations through diseases or harmful viruses."

Investigators suspect the pacu was recently put in the pond, because the can't survive in winter temperatures below 58 degrees.

This is not the first time a pacu has been caught in southern waters. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks reported on Facebook that one measuring 15 inches long was caught in Issaquena County's Steel Bayou in 2012.

Angler Maxine Smith of Mayersville told the fish was surprisingly strong. "All of a sudden I hooked a fish that almost snatched me into the ," Smith was quoted saying. "At first, I thought it was a big shad or a buffalo, but then I saw the teeth!"

Explore further

Zorro, the new Latin American fish species, takes off the mask to show its true identity

©2020 The Charlotte Observer (Charlotte, N.C.)
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Citation: Invasive South American fish known as the 'vegetarian piranha' found in Tennessee (2020, August 26) retrieved 26 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-invasive-south-american-fish-vegetarian.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

On the report from Hong Kong of possible reinfection of COVID-19

3 hours ago

An addition to respiratory Personal Protection Equipment

12 hours ago

Simplest organism with emotion

Aug 25, 2020

The meaning of protein phosphorylation to bioscience?

Aug 25, 2020

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

Aug 24, 2020

COVID data comments

Aug 24, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments