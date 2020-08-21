August 21, 2020

A four-state magnetic tunnel junction for novel spintronics applications

by Bar-Ilan University

graphene
This visualisation shows layers of graphene used for membranes. Credit: University of Manchester

A tunnel junction is a device consisting of two conducting layers separated by an insulating layer. Classically, the resistance for driving current across an insulating layer is infinite; however, when the insulating layer is thin (~ 1-2 nanometers), charge carriers may tunnel through the insulating layer, due to their quantum nature. When the conducting layers are magnetic, a magnetic tunnel junction (MTJ), whose resistance depends on the magnetic configurations, is obtained. Current MTJs have only two resistance states as they support either parallel or anti-parallel magnetic configurations of the two magnetic layers. The two-state MTJ has been playing a central role in spintronics, a branch of electronics that uses the magnetic moment associated with the spin of the electron in addition to the electron charge used in traditional electronics. Thus, for instance, the two-state MTJ is the main building block of the magnetic random access memory (MRAM).

Now, researchers from Bar-Ilan University's Department of Physics and Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials, together with a group from Instituto Superior Tecnico (IST), Universidade de Lisboa and INESC Microsystems and Nanotechnologies, have introduced a new type of MTJ with four resistance states, and successfully demonstrated switching between the states with spin currents. The increased number of states is achieved by replacing one of the magnetic layers with a structure in the form of two crossing ellipses.

"As it has recently been shown that structures in the form of N crossing ellipses can support two to the power of 2N states, the current results may pave the way to MTJs with much larger number of resistance states," says Prof. Lior Klein, Chairman of Bar-Ilan University's Department of Physics, who led the Bar-Ilan group including Dr. Shubhankar Das, Ariel Zaig, and Dr. Moty Schultz. Prof. Susana Cardoso led the group from Instituto Superior Tecnico (IST), Universidade de Lisboa and INESC Microsystems and Nanotechnologies, together with Dr. Diana C. Leitao. "Such MTJs may enable novel spintronics devices, e.g., multi-level MRAM which stores data much more densely, or neuromorphic memory that meets artificial intelligence challenges in performing cognitive tasks," adds Klein.

Explore further

Magnetic memory states go exponential
More information: Shubhankar Das et al, A four-state magnetic tunnel junction switchable with spin–orbit torques, Applied Physics Letters (2020). DOI: 10.1063/5.0014771
Journal information: Applied Physics Letters

Provided by Bar-Ilan University
Citation: A four-state magnetic tunnel junction for novel spintronics applications (2020, August 21) retrieved 21 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-four-state-magnetic-tunnel-junction-spintronics.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Parity violation potential

Aug 18, 2020

How powerful would a collider have to be to observe a sphaleron?

Aug 17, 2020

Beta and gamma rays from radium

Aug 16, 2020

ATLAS and CMS see signs of Higgs->muons decay

Aug 12, 2020

Two loop Feynman diagram with quartic vertex

Aug 08, 2020

Are electrons or protons attracted due to their magnetic moments?

Aug 03, 2020

More from High Energy, Nuclear, Particle Physics

User comments