August 28, 2020

Fossil trees on Peru's Central Andean Plateau tell a tale of dramatic environmental change

by Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute

Fossil trees on Peru's Central Andean Plateau tell a tale of dramatic environmental change
Paleontologist Edwin Cadena poses next to giant, fossilized (permineralized) tree on Peruvian Central Plateau. Credit: Carlos Jaramillo, Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute

On an expedition to the Central Andean Plateau, researchers from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) and colleagues were astounded to find a huge fossil-tree buried in the cold, grassy plain. The plant fossil record from this high-altitude site in southern Peru contains dramatic reminders that the environment in the Andes mountains changed drastically during the past 10 million years, but not in the ways that climate models of the past suggest. Findings from the expedition are presented in the journal Science Advances.

"This tree and the hundreds of fossil wood, leaf and pollen samples we collected on the expedition, reveal that when these plants were alive the ecosystem was more humid—even more humid than models of the past predicted," said Camila Martinez, a fellow at STRI, who recently finished her doctorate at Cornell University. "There is probably no comparable modern ecosystem, because temperatures were higher when these fossils were deposited 10 million years ago."

The anatomy of the petrified (permineralized) wood the researchers found is very much like wood anatomy in low-elevation tropical forests today. Indeed, the altitude then was probably only 2,000 meters above sea level.

But that ecosystem did not last for long. Today, the arid, intermountain plateau lies at 4,000 meters above sea level.

Five million year-old fossils from the same sites confirmed that the Puna ecosystem that now dominates the Andes' high mountain plateaus had been born: the younger pollen samples were mostly from grasses and herbs, rather than from trees. Leaf material was from ferns, herbs and shrubs, indicating that the plateau had already risen to its current altitude.

Fossil trees on Peru's Central Andean Plateau tell a tale of dramatic environmental change
Left to right: Florentino Tunquipa who discovered and excavated the fossil tree on his land, Rodolfo Salas Gismondi, Carlos Jaramillo, Julia Tejada, Federico Moreno, Camila Martínez. San Miguel Community, Espinar Municipality, Cusco Department, Peru. 2014. Credit: Rodolfo Salas Gismondi

"The in the region tells us two things: both the altitude and the vegetation changed dramatically over a relatively short period of time, supporting a hypothesis that suggests the tectonic uplift of this region occurred in rapid pulses," said Carlos Jaramillo, STRI staff scientist and project leader.

"Andean uplift played an important role in shaping the climate of South America, but the relationship between the rise of the Andes, local climates and vegetation is still not well understood," Martinez said. "By the end of this century, changes in temperature and atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations will again approximate the conditions 10 million years ago. Understanding the discrepancies between and data based on the fossil record help us to elucidate the driving forces controlling the current climate of the Altiplano, and, ultimately, the climate across the South American continent.

Explore further

Six million-year-old bird skeleton points to arid past of Tibetan plateau
More information: "Neogene precipitation, vegetation, and elevation history of the Central Andean Plateau" Science Advances (2020). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aaz4724 , advances.sciencemag.org/lookup … .1126/sciadv.aaz4724
Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute
Citation: Fossil trees on Peru's Central Andean Plateau tell a tale of dramatic environmental change (2020, August 28) retrieved 28 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-fossil-trees-peru-central-andean.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
49 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does creating fire break lines work to control forest fires?

4 hours ago

Terraforming the Pre-Earth? (Algol's video)

Aug 27, 2020

Possible extinction event: nearby supernova

Aug 23, 2020

Highest theoretical temperature on Earth

Aug 22, 2020

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Aug 17, 2020

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

Aug 14, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments