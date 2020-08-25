August 25, 2020

Researchers develop essential road map to drive down vehicle emissions

by Simon Fraser University

Ground transportation is responsible for almost a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions globally—and account for about 40 percent of emissions in British Columbia.

Increasing emissions from this sector suggest further growth despite current policies. Continuing down this path puts into question whether we can meet the Paris Agreement requirements to slow the planet's warming.

Jonn Axsen, an associate professor in SFU's School of Resource and Environmental Management, hopes to change that.

In a study funded by the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions, Axsen and collaborators Michael Wolinetz, an SFU adjunct professor, and Patrick Plötz, from the Fraunhofer Institute in Germany, carried out an in-depth evaluation of policies and combinations to reduce road transport emissions, and to determine which road transport policies work, in what combinations, and why.

Their findings, which lay out how we may achieve climate goals, have been published in the journal Nature Climate Change. The co-authors identify three regulations that need to lead the way: vehicle emission standards, low-carbon fuel standards, and a Zero Emissions Vehicle (ZEV) sales mandate.

The researchers point out that B.C. currently has the toughest versions of two of these policies. But that's not all—complementary measures are also needed. These include road pricing and other efforts to improve active travel and , as well as smart growth in cities.

They conclude that policymakers across the world need to implement a stringent mix of these policies, though the exact combination may vary by context.

More information: Jonn Axsen et al. Crafting strong, integrated policy mixes for deep CO2 mitigation in road transport, Nature Climate Change (2020). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-020-0877-y
Journal information: Nature Climate Change

Provided by Simon Fraser University
Citation: Researchers develop essential road map to drive down vehicle emissions (2020, August 25) retrieved 25 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-essential-road-vehicle-emissions.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
