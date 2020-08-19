August 19, 2020

Guide released to support disaster recovery in Australia

by Cheryl Critchley, University of Melbourne

Guide released to support disaster recovery in Australia
The Guide to Post-Disaster Recovery Capitals (ReCap) is a guide for people, organisations and governments managing emergency recovery. Credit: Pexels

Wellbeing and decision-making during recovery from disasters such as Australia's summer bushfires and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic are supported by a new researched-backed resource.

The Guide to Post-Disaster Recovery Capitals (ReCap) is a guide for people, organizations and governments managing emergency . It aims to support wellbeing after disasters by providing evidence-based guidance to aid decision making.

The guide identifies seven areas of recovery—natural, social, financial, cultural, political, built and human—and emphasizes the interconnectedness between them. It is targeted, practical and engaging, and can be applied to any type of emergency, large or small.

The ReCap guide was developed by researchers at the University of Melbourne and Massey University in partnership with Australian Red Cross, the Bushfire and Natural Hazards Cooperative Research Center, emergency management agencies and other partners across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Led by University of Melbourne disaster resilience researchers Professor Lisa Gibbs and Phoebe Quinn, the guide's Australian version also considers the particular experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in disasters and recovery. A version tailored to Aotearoa New Zealand is being developed.

Professor Gibbs said the guide had been released early in response to multiple disasters affecting all aspects of life across Australia.

"Given the multiple disasters Australians have been dealing with, it is really challenging to know how to manage all of the complex impacts on people's lives," Professor Gibbs said.

"While different types of disasters have different practical consequences, the are similar, so we can draw on the evidence to guide how we support recovery. This guide pulls together evidence from recent in Australia, Aotearoa New Zealand and internationally to provide clear messages about key things to consider in relation to the social, financial, cultural, political, built, human and natural environment factors in recovery."

Ms Quinn said the guide aimed to reflect diversity and issues of equity in disaster resilience and recovery.

"Disasters can reveal, deepen and create new inequities, and recovery looks different for different people," Ms Quinn said.

"The guide highlights these issues, but more research is needed particularly in relation to the perspectives and experiences of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."

John Richardson, National Resilience Advisor at the Australian Red Cross, said the guide was a welcome disaster support tool for emergency managers across Australia.

"Recovery planning has long been based on intuitive decisions, but research over the past decade has enabled more evidence informed ," Mr Richardson said.

"Yet despite best efforts of recovery managers around the country, often key recovery decisions focus on rebuilding or infrastructure and overlook social and cultural aspects of recovery.

"This research and the supporting resources enable us, as makers, programmers, and practitioners, to make decisions understanding the complexity of recovery, reducing the potential for unintended consequences from decisions taken without the full picture."

The ReCap guide is being piloted and researchers are welcoming feedback from users to help improve its usefulness.

This guide is the first in a series of resources that will be developed for different audiences in different formats, depending on user needs. This will include online and hard copy formats, evidence summaries, cases studies and podcasts.

Explore further

A new measure of disaster resilience for Australian communities
More information: Guide to Post-Disaster Recovery Capitals (ReCap): www.redcross.org.au/recap
Provided by University of Melbourne
Citation: Guide released to support disaster recovery in Australia (2020, August 19) retrieved 19 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-disaster-recovery-australia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Highest theoretical temperature on Earth

Aug 18, 2020

Time to Ban Palm Oil?

Aug 17, 2020

What causes the weather? (not the seasons)

Aug 14, 2020

Earthquake; Sparta, NC; 5.1

Aug 09, 2020

Center of Isaias passes near, pressure drop graph local weather

Aug 04, 2020

Silence of Canadian Cities: COVID19 Lockdown and Seismic Vibrations

Jul 28, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments