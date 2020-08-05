August 5, 2020

Consumers, quats and COVID-19: Are disinfectant products safe?

by American Chemical Society

disinfect
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In the face of a persistent global pandemic, disinfectants are more important than ever. These products sometimes rely on quaternary ammonium compounds, or "quats," to kill bacteria and viruses on surfaces. However, some scientists have started to examine these compounds for their possible toxicity in cells and animals. A new story in Chemical & Engineering News, the weekly newsmagazine of the American Chemical Society, explores the safety of quat-containing disinfectants.

Quats are a family of several hundred compounds that have at least one positively charged nitrogen atom, typically linked to four alkyl or benzyl groups. These compounds kill bacteria and viruses by disrupting the structures of proteins and , writes special correspondent Xiaozhi Lim. Quats have been in use since the 1930s, and today they can be found in disinfecting sprays and wipes, hand soaps and hand sanitizers. They're also used as preservatives in and as surfactants in shampoo.

In recent years, concerns have mounted regarding potential toxicity of quats. In animal and cell experiments, scientists have found links between the compounds and fertility and developmental problems, as well as disruption of other cellular processes. However, industry experts are skeptical about in humans, as test doses given to animals in studies far exceed typical exposures in people. Some experts say that is the biggest concern with the disinfectants, and that only a small amount of the compounds are actually absorbed by the body. The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a unique opportunity to further explore quat safety, according to researchers.

Explore further

Why a little dirt is good for us
More information: "Do we know enough about the safety of quat disinfectants?," cen.acs.org/safety/consumer-sa … disinfectants/98/i30
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Consumers, quats and COVID-19: Are disinfectant products safe? (2020, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-consumers-quats-covid-disinfectant-products.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Inspiring entrepreneur looking for expert advice

Jul 31, 2020

Energy level diagram of a chemical reaction

Jul 30, 2020

Acetate anion destabilization by methyl group

Jul 28, 2020

Face shield bleach disinfection

Jul 27, 2020

What is the longest molecule?

Jul 20, 2020

Preserving breast milk for jewelry

Jul 19, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments