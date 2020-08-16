August 16, 2020

Ariane rocket puts telecom satellites into orbit

The Ariane 5 rocket was launched from French Guiana and successfully placed two communications satellites into orbit
A rocket that blasted off from French Guiana successfully placed two communications satellites into orbit Saturday, launch firm Arianespace said.

The Ariane 5 rocket took off at 2204 GMT from Kourou, the European Space Agency's space centre in the South American territory, the company said in a statement.

Two satellites on board—belonging to the intergovernmental provider Intelsat and Japan's Broadcasting Satellite System Corporation—were later successfully placed into orbit, Arianespace said.

A servicing vehicle that will dock with other satellites in orbit was also deployed, it added.

The launch—the first for Arianespace since activities at Kourou were halted in March due to the coronavirus—had originally been scheduled for July 28 but was delayed to allow for more "technical inspections".

Another followed due to "the unexpected behaviour of one sensor" for a liquid hydrogen tank.

On Thursday the launch was delayed for a third time due to unfavourable wind conditions.

Arianespace is a launch operator that puts satellites into orbit for the European Commission and European Space Agency.

Guiana, which is home to about 250,000 people, has been administered as a French region since the end of the 18th century.

