August 14, 2020

Research recommends integrated approaches to managing reniform nematodes in cotton

by American Phytopathological Society

While there are many pests affecting cotton, the reniform nematode is one the most damaging, with the ability to cause annual losses of approximately $33 million within the Mid-Southern United States. Farmers struggle to manage this pest as commercially available resistance is not widespread and a limited number of products are commercially available for use in suppressing the reniform nematode.

The reniform nematode is prevalent in Mississippi, especially in fields with silt loam soil classes, where current management plans involve a carousel of strategies, including rotation, seed-applied nematicides, in-furrow nematicides that are difficult to obtain, or the costly application of an in-furrow fumigant. Cotton farmers who rely on income from farming may find themselves in a situation where reniform nematode management costs outweigh the money earned from cotton sales.

In a recent study, researchers based at Mississippi State University set out to determine the most effective management approach that would maintain economical cotton yield and reduce losses that result from the reniform nematode. Their research made comparisons between either seed-applied nematicides, in-furrow nematicides, or a soil fumigant application. The research also explored integrated forms of management and considered how seed-applied nematicides and in-furrow nematicides worked together.

"We determined that seed-applied nematicides were better than the base fungicide seed treatment package without nematicide, but that one seed applied nematicide in particular coupled with an in-furrow nematicide produced yield that was almost equal to the in-furrow soil fumigant," explained Tom Allen, who works out of the Delta Research and Extension Center in Stoneville, Mississippi. "We also determined that even when adding multiple nematode-related treatments together that cotton yield could be improved and still remain economically advantageous."

However, in situations where the in-furrow was used, were deemed too expensive and risk-averse. According to Allen, "The biggest takeaway is that, in situations with reniform nematode pressure above the economic threshold, farmers can economically manage the nematode with an in-furrow nematicide to reduce early-season threats from the ."

Explore further

Nematode has potential to reduce cotton yields by 50 percent
More information: Bradley R. Wilson et al, Determining the Profitability of Reniform Nematode Control Practices in the Mississippi Cotton Production System, Plant Health Progress (2020). DOI: 10.1094/PHP-10-19-0078-RS
Provided by American Phytopathological Society
Citation: Research recommends integrated approaches to managing reniform nematodes in cotton (2020, August 14) retrieved 14 August 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-08-approaches-reniform-nematodes-cotton.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Covid Vaccine Phase 3 significance

5 hours ago

Truth and facts about mbti myers brigs test/s

6 hours ago

Why are platelet donations not allowed when the donor has hypothyroidism?

8 hours ago

Medical Science, Medical Ethics, COVID-19

Aug 12, 2020

Is epigenetics an additional mechanism for natural selection?

Aug 12, 2020

Dehydration Question -- How to best re-hydrate a severely dehdrated person?

Aug 11, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments