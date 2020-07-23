Video: Matthias Maurer: training for a spacewalk

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer has been training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, U.S. In this video, he walks us through training for a spacewalk with NASA colleagues in the 12 m deep Neutral Buoyancy Facility (NBL).

Matthias traveled to Houston from Europe with fellow ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Thomas has flown to the International Space Station before, while Matthias is training for his first Space Station mission. Mission dates are yet to be confirmed, but as the next two ESA astronauts in line for flights, the pair are working to ensure they fully trained and ready.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, all personnel are required to adhere to special safety precautions while training. These include wearing a mask—as seen in the clip.

Matthias will continue his training in Houston over the next weeks and months. Stay tuned for further footage of his training and experiences.

Credit: European Space Agency

