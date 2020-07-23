July 23, 2020

Video: Matthias Maurer: training for a spacewalk

by European Space Agency

international space station
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer has been training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, U.S. In this video, he walks us through training for a spacewalk with NASA colleagues in the 12 m deep Neutral Buoyancy Facility (NBL).

Matthias traveled to Houston from Europe with fellow ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Thomas has flown to the International Space Station before, while Matthias is training for his first Space Station mission. Mission dates are yet to be confirmed, but as the next two ESA astronauts in line for flights, the pair are working to ensure they fully trained and ready.

Due to the current situation with COVID-19, all personnel are required to adhere to special safety precautions while training. These include wearing a mask—as seen in the clip.

Matthias will continue his training in Houston over the next weeks and months. Stay tuned for further footage of his training and experiences.

Credit: European Space Agency

Explore further

Image: Astronaut Matthias Maurer training for EVA
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Video: Matthias Maurer: training for a spacewalk (2020, July 23) retrieved 23 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-video-matthias-maurer-spacewalk.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What causes Kuiper/Ort cloud objects to become comets?

1 hour ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

14 hours ago

The Coronal Heating Problem - The Hydrogen Fusion Core disappears?

14 hours ago

Are stable orbits possible between Mars and Jupiter?

Jul 22, 2020

What effect will SpaceX's 42K satellites have on astrononical viewing?

Jul 21, 2020

Question re binary star systems & possible orbits

Jul 21, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments