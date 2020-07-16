July 16, 2020

250,000 tonnes of shipping CO2 emissions saved thanks to machine learning insight

by University of Southampton

Maritime engineers have trained an energy shipping app to save over a quarter of a million tonnes of CO2 emissions by applying machine learning to its predictive system.

Researchers from the University of Southampton and Shell Shipping and Maritime have developed a digital dashboard that helps captains respond to changing sea conditions.

The Just Add Water, or JAWS, app interprets depths and angles of a ship known as the draught and trim to optimise the amount of fuel and power needed in any given situation.

A new model was introduced through the partners' Centre for Maritime Futures, which is spearheading digital and for safer, cleaner and more efficient shipping.

Engineers trialled the system on a fleet of over a dozen 300m-long liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for 12 months, cumulatively recording the saving of 250,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to a fuel saving of $90 million.

The new modelling technique was developed by postgraduate research student Amy Parkes during her PhD in the Maritime Engineering research group, where her time has been divided between Southampton and Shell.

"LNG carriers have a so wind, waves and current can make a huge difference to the amount of power required in a journey," Amy says. "These ships can be high or low in the water, at different angles in the water and have different levels of fouling, which impacts the amount of energy used for them to move around.

"Shell collects an enormous amount of data from these vessels and this app is designed to monitor and adapt to these variables to save power without changing the ship's overall speed."

Early iterations of the app calculated heat maps using an averaging system before Amy automated and advanced the process using modelling techniques optimised during her PhD research.

"Through machine learning, it is now possible to analyse data from previous deployments and predict upcoming ones based on past settings, creating a process that is much more user friendly," she says. "This is only possible because of the ability to gather more accurate data at a much faster rate.

"Once the technology has developed further, we intend for the dashboard to monitor the ship state alongside weather conditions and make adjustments autonomously."

Explore further

Software to transform ship maintenance
Provided by University of Southampton
Citation: 250,000 tonnes of shipping CO2 emissions saved thanks to machine learning insight (2020, July 16) retrieved 16 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-tonnes-shipping-co2-emissions-machine.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Definition of temperature in weather reporting

Jul 14, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Jul 08, 2020

M 7.4 - 12 km SSW of Santa María Zapotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico

Jun 25, 2020

Mw 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

Jun 18, 2020

Plate Tectonics and Evolutionary Pressure

Jun 16, 2020

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments