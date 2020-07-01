July 1, 2020

Shrimp shells to produce electrodes for large storage batteries

by Ana Hernando, Plataforma SINC

Shrimp shells to produce electrodes for large storage batteries
The proposal of the Spanish researchers is to produce vanadium flow battery electrodes from chitin, a material from shrimp shells. Credit: John Cameron / Unsplash

A project by Spanish researchers and other collaborators at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) suggests the use of chitin from shrimp shells to produce electrodes for vanadium flow batteries. The results of the work have recently been published in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering.

"We propose to produce these vanadium flow battery electrodes from chitin, a material from shrimp shells, which, in addition to carbon, contains nitrogen," says Francisco Martin-Martinez, a chemical engineer and one of the authors. "Vanadium redox flow batteries, unlike lithium batteries used in the automotive industry, do not provide high energy density, but do provide a large volume of energy storage at low cost, which makes them ideal for storing energy from renewable sources such as solar and wind power, whose is intermittent."

Martín-Martínez, an expert in the development of bio-inspired materials, points out that are usually used to facilitate the flow of electrons from one side of the battery to the other: "We have produced these electrodes from chitin, a material from shrimp shells. Chitin is a polysaccharide, similar to cellulose, which is found in the exoskeleton of crustaceans and insects."

Improved performance

The peculiarity of chitin, he says, "is that, in addition to carbon, it also contains nitrogen, which is incorporated into the structure of the electrode during the production process, improving its performance." This parameter has been characterized in detail by the authors in the paper.

In fact, the team has proven the benefits of nitrogen in the chemical structure of the , where it facilitates the transfer of electrons between from the vanadium ions. "Obviously, there are carbon electrodes that can yield a better performance, but the key to this project is to produce such electrodes from a , in this case, chitin from ," says Martín-Martínez. He emphasizes its good performance, and the low cost and sustainability of the starting material.

At present, electrodes of this type are principally made from carbonized polyacrylonitrile, a synthetic polymer, so its production from a such as chitin is, in the opinion of Martín-Martínez, "a more sustainable alternative."

Martín-Martínez says, "These electrodes from shrimp waste could also be applied in supercapacitors, electrochemical devices that provide a very , and even in desalination processes, although we have focused on vanadium redox flow batteries,"

Explore further

Scientists develop sustainable way to extract chitin from prawn shells by fermenting it with fruit waste
More information: Charles Tai-Chieh Wan et al. Exploration of Biomass-Derived Activated Carbons for Use in Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries, ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acssuschemeng.0c02427
Provided by Plataforma SINC
Citation: Shrimp shells to produce electrodes for large storage batteries (2020, July 1) retrieved 1 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-shrimp-shells-electrodes-large-storage.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
24 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How do molecules in a voltaic cell interact?

Jun 29, 2020

How to clean polymaliec acid deposits off the inside of a barrel

Jun 24, 2020

What is the longest molecule?

Jun 22, 2020

Liquid junction potential

Jun 17, 2020

To add more ions, but not get any precipitate?

Jun 12, 2020

Calculate the bond-dissociation energies and entropy of a molecule

Jun 10, 2020

More from Chemistry

User comments