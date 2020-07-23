July 23, 2020

Russian cargo ship launched to International Space Station

An uncrewed Russian cargo ship lifted off Thursday to deliver a load of supplies to the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-15 was launched on schedule from Russia's Baikonur launch complex in Kazakhstan. It has successfully reached a designated orbit and is set to dock at the station later in the day.

The ship is carrying about three tons of fuel, water, food, medicine and other supplies.

The station is currently operated by NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian crewmates Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner. Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who arrived at the space outpost in the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule at the end of May, are set to come back to Earth on Aug. 2.

Explore further

Russian cargo ship docks with space station

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Citation: Russian cargo ship launched to International Space Station (2020, July 23) retrieved 23 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-russian-cargo-ship-international-space.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

9 hours ago

The Coronal Heating Problem - The Hydrogen Fusion Core disappears?

10 hours ago

Are stable orbits possible between Mars and Jupiter?

Jul 22, 2020

What effect will SpaceX's 42K satellites have on astrononical viewing?

Jul 21, 2020

Question re binary star systems & possible orbits

Jul 21, 2020

Assessment of astronomical numbers like those of Proxima Centauri

Jul 21, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments