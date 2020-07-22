July 22, 2020

NASA infrared confirms Douglas still a tropical storm

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA infrared confirms Douglas still a tropical storm
On July 22 at 2:15 a.m. EDT (0615 UTC), the MODIS instrument aboard NASA’s Terra satellite gathered temperature information about Tropical Storm Douglas’ cloud tops. MODIS found powerful thunderstorms (red) where temperatures were as cold as or colder than minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 Celsius) around the center and in a thick band of thunderstorms north of the center. Credit: NASA/NRL

Infrared data from NASA's Terra satellite showed that dry air around Tropical Storm Douglas has been inhibiting it from strengthening into a hurricane.

On July 22 at 2:15 a.m. EDT (0615 UTC), the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite gathered temperature information about Tropical Storm Douglas' cloud tops. Infrared data provides temperature information, and the strongest thunderstorms that reach high into the atmosphere have the coldest cloud top temperatures.

MODIS found powerful thunderstorms where temperatures were as cold as or colder than minus 70 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 56.6 Celsius) around the center and in a thick band of thunderstorms north of the center. Cloud top temperatures that cold indicate strong storms with the potential to generate heavy rainfall.

Forecasters noted that Douglas' overall appearance has changed little over the early morning hours on July 22. Douglas has not intensified to status because dry air is affecting the eastern portion of the cyclone's circulation and preventing development. A tropical cyclone consists of hundreds of thunderstorms.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC) on July 22, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) noted the center of Tropical Storm Douglas was located near latitude 11.9 degrees north and longitude 128.0 degrees west. Douglas is centered about 1,875 miles (3,020 km) east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii.

Douglas is moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h). A turn toward the west-northwest along with an increase in forward speed is forecast to occur by late Wednesday. The west-northwestward motion is forecast to continue at least through Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 998 millibars.

Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Douglas is expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, July 23. NHC forecaster Andrew Latto noted in the morning discussion, "The system is forecast to remain in a favorable environment for intensification for the next day or so. Beyond 36 hours, the combination of cooler SSTs and dry air should cause Douglas to slowly weaken."

Tropical cyclones/hurricanes are the most powerful weather events on Earth. NASA's expertise in space and scientific exploration contributes to essential services provided to the American people by other federal agencies, such as hurricane weather forecasting.

Explore further

Tropical Storm Douglas organizing in NASA infrared imagery
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA infrared confirms Douglas still a tropical storm (2020, July 22) retrieved 22 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-nasa-infrared-douglas-tropical-storm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mw 7.8 offshore Alaskan Peninsula

13 hours ago

Volcanic Ash Clouds -- Why do they flatten at certain altitudes when rising?

Jul 18, 2020

Definition of temperature in weather reporting

Jul 17, 2020

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

Jul 08, 2020

M 7.4 - 12 km SSW of Santa María Zapotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico

Jun 25, 2020

Mw 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

Jun 18, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments