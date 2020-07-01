July 1, 2020

N-carbamylglycinate in late gestation improves reproductive performance in sows

by Li Yuan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

pig
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

Recently, a research team led by Dr. Wan Dan from the Institute of Subtropical Agriculture (ISA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences investigated effects of N-carbamylglycinate (CGly) on reproductive performance of sows in the late gestation. CGly is a derivative of glycine and an analog of N-carbamylglutamate. The study was published in Food & Function.

They found its novel nutritional roles in amino acid metabolism, which could improve the reproductive performance in sows in this period.

In this study, 32 pregnant sows were randomly divided into two groups, the and the treatment group (CGly, 800 mg kg-1).

The researchers found that CGly supplementation to sows in late pregnancy improved the size, litter weights and the content of amino acids in the serum of sows, especially , proline and ornithine.

Litter weight in the two groups was 16.63 kg for the control group and 18.81 kg for the CGly group, respectively. In addition, CGly group had a higher number of live offspring.

Compared with the control group, concentrations of glycine, proline and ornithine were higher in the CGly group. Ornithine is closely related to proline metabolism. Thus, supplementation of CGly may improve the nutrient levels of proline and glycine in sows, and then improve the birth litter weights.

Furthermore, in vitro studies showed that the increase of proline level may be attributed to the increase of SLC6A20 and SLC38A2 mRNA expression in monolayer IPEC-J2 cells by both CGly and glycine.

The nutrient requirement is increased in the late-gestation period due to the faster growth of the fetal-placental unit and the expansion of the maternal erythrocyte mass. Glycine, proline and arginine are important amino acids to promote the growth and development of the fetus.

Explore further

Bacterial enzyme could become a new target for antibiotics
More information: Dan Wan et al. Dietary supplementation with N-carbamylglycinate (CGly) improved feed source proline absorption and reproductive performance in sows, Food & Function (2020). DOI: 10.1039/c9fo01940e
Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: N-carbamylglycinate in late gestation improves reproductive performance in sows (2020, July 1) retrieved 1 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-n-carbamylglycinate-late-gestation-reproductive.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

CV19 infection rates are increasing, but death rates are decreasing?

5 hours ago

Why isn't copper used for surfaces in hospitals?

5 hours ago

Remdesivir - a possible treatment for COVID-19?

8 hours ago

miRNA profile analysis

Jun 30, 2020

Covid-19 virus disinfectant question -- Any aerosol options?

Jun 29, 2020

Cumulative DNA damage in active vs. less active neurons?

Jun 29, 2020

More from Biology and Medical

User comments