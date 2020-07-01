July 1, 2020

Image: Suitcase-sized asteroid explorer

by European Space Agency

Credit: ESA-Jacky Huart

A view of ESA's smallest future asteroid mission mapping its target body by laser.

The suitcase-sized ESA's Miniaturised Asteroid Remote Geophysical Observer, or M-Argo will use a multispectral camera and a to look for asteroid resources such as hydrated minerals that could be extracted in future. Other miniaturised are also being considered.

Planned for launch in the 2023-25 timeframe, M-Argo would use its flat reflectarray antenna to return science data to Earth from up to 150 million km away.

Provided by European Space Agency
