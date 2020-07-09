July 9, 2020

Image: Proba-V passes the torch

by European Space Agency

Image: Proba-V passes the torch
Credit: VITO

ESA's cubic-metre-sized Proba-V minisatellite has ended its seven-year global mission to monitor the daily growth of all Earth's vegetation, a task being taken up by Copernicus Sentinel-3 instead, seen right.

Proba-V was launched in 2013 to fill a gap in global vegetation monitoring between the end of France's Spot satellites and Copernicus Sentinel-3. Its compact Vegetation instrument has a 2250-km wide continent-scale field of view, allowing it to image all Earth's vegetation in just over a single day.

Overall, the mission has acquired more than a petabyte of environmental data during its time in orbit, which was processed and distributed to users by VITO, the Belgian research and service centre.

Its observing mission having ended at the end of June, Proba-V will now to free to perform experimental monitoring over Europe and Africa—including co-observations with new companion missions.

Explore further

Ending global plant tracking, Proba-V assigned new focus
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Proba-V passes the torch (2020, July 9) retrieved 9 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-image-proba-v-torch.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How can I measure the terrestrial tide on my place?

14 hours ago

M 7.4 - 12 km SSW of Santa María Zapotitlán, Oaxaca, Mexico

Jun 25, 2020

Mw 7.4 quake north of New Zealand

Jun 18, 2020

Plate Tectonics and Evolutionary Pressure

Jun 16, 2020

Strong Mw5.8 Quake New Zealand

May 25, 2020

What is the reason that the Gravitational Constant (G) varies?

May 25, 2020

More from Earth Sciences

User comments