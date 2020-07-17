July 17, 2020

Image: Hubble spies sparkling galaxy

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, T. Armandroff

As beautiful as the surrounding space may be, the sparkling galaxy in the foreground of this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope undeniably steals the show.

This spotlight-hogging galaxy, seen set against a backdrop of more distant of all shapes and sizes, is known as PGC 29388. Although it dominates in this image, this galaxy is a small player on the cosmic stage and is known as a dwarf . As the "dwarf" moniker suggests, the galaxy is on the smaller side, and boasts a "mere" 100 million to a few billion stars—a very small number indeed when compared to the Milky Way's population of around 250 billion to 400 billion stellar residents.

