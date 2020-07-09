July 9, 2020

Novel high-throughput screening method developed for ketones

by Zhang Nannan, Chinese Academy of Sciences

Flow chart of PMA-ketone fluorescence screening. Credit: Prof. SUN Zhoutong's group

Ketones are of great importance as building blocks in synthetic organic chemistry and biocatalysis. Most ketones cannot easily be quantitatively assayed due to the lack of visible photometric properties. Effective high-throughput assay (HTA) development is therefore necessary for ketone determination.

Prof. Sun Zhoutong's group from the Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences has developed a colorimetric method for rapidly detecting structurally diverse by using paramethoxy-2-amino benzamidoxime (PMA) as a chemical probe.

The PMA-based system allows fluorescence screening that is quite sensitive (up to μM range), compatible with aqueous systems and broad a pH range. Various ketones can be used, especially those with electron-rich and sterically small substituents. The easy-to-operate assay can be conducted in a 96-well plate format at with normal laboratory equipment.

Furthermore, the developed high-throughput assay (HTA) was successfully employed in the mining-based discovery of enzymes with increased oxidation activity toward secondary alcohols and in directed evolution of an alcohol dehydrogenase aimed at enhancing the using ketones as substrates or products.

This work provides a general tool for ketone detection in biocatalyst development.

The study, titled "A High-Throughput Fluorescence Assay for Ketone Detection and its Applications in Enzyme Mining and Protein Engineering," has been published in ACS Omega.

More information: Zelong Mei et al. High-Throughput Fluorescence Assay for Ketone Detection and Its Applications in Enzyme Mining and Protein Engineering, ACS Omega (2020). DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.0c00245
Journal information: ACS Omega

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Novel high-throughput screening method developed for ketones (2020, July 9) retrieved 9 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-high-throughput-screening-method-ketones.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
