July 17, 2020

New research suggests COVID has drastically reduced most pupils' learning and will exacerbate education inequality

by Tom Walters, University of Sussex

students
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

More than one in four primary school pupils and one in six secondary school pupils are spending an hour or less a day home learning during the COVID crisis, a wide-ranging education survey by the University of Sussex has revealed.

The shortage of home schooling is particularly prevalent among primary school pupils whose parents are on low incomes or who did not receive a university education themselves, raising concerns that the pandemic is exacerbating education inequalities.

The first set of results from the wide-ranging education survey about home learning led by academics in the University of Sussex's School of Psychology, found that most pupils are spending far less time learning at home during the COVID crisis than they would do on a normal school day.

The survey, which has captured the thoughts of thousands of parents and teachers, found worrying differences in the time that different pupils are spending on home learning. In particular, it found that 36% of primary school pupils who are eligible for free school meals spend one hour or less a day on home learning, compared to 25% of pupils not eligible. This difference is even more pronounced in ; 25% of pupils who are eligible for free school meals spend one hour or less a day on home learning, compared to just 13.5% of pupils who are not eligible.

Dr. Matthew Easterbrook, Senior Lecturer in Psychology at the University of Sussex and the project's lead researcher, said:

"Unsurprisingly, our analyses suggest that children are spending far less time on school-work than they would be if they were in school. It is particularly worrying that there are marked differences in the time that children are spending on home learning depending on whether they are primary or secondary pupils, boys or girls, the children of graduates, and how financially comfortable their household is, and, in particular, whether or not they are eligible for free school meals. The disruption to pupils' caused by the school closures is dramatic and could have long-term negative consequences, with some pupils receiving lower grades and becoming less engaged with school. But the consequences are likely to be different for different pupils depending on their home environment and the support they receive from the school and their parents."

Further results from the survey will follow over the coming weeks, covering areas such as parents' and teachers views of home learning support, parents' ability and confidence to home school, and how provisions for home learning vary by .

More information: The results will be freely available on www.inpsyed.net

Provided by University of Sussex

Citation: New research suggests COVID has drastically reduced most pupils' learning and will exacerbate education inequality (2020, July 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-covid-drastically-pupils-exacerbate-inequality.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

An hour or two of outdoor learning every week increases teachers' job satisfaction
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are excuses for academic parties getting thinner or is it just me?

Sep 7, 2024

AAPT 2024 Summer Meeting Boston, MA (July 2024) - are you going?

Sep 2, 2024

RIP Edward "Joe" Redish (1942 - 2024), Physics Education

Sep 2, 2024

Incandescent bulbs in teaching

Aug 21, 2024

How to explain Bell's theorem to non-scientists

Aug 18, 2024

Free Abstract Algebra curriculum in Urdu and Hindi

Aug 17, 2024

More from STEM Educators and Teaching

Load comments (2)