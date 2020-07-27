July 27, 2020 report

Testing Chernobyl fungi as a radiation shield for astronauts

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

chernobyl
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A team of researchers from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Stanford University has tested the viability of using a type of fungus found growing in some of the destroyed nuclear reactors at the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant site to shield astronauts from radiation. They have written a paper describing their work and have uploaded it to the bioRxiv preprint site.

Officials at NASA have made clear their desire to send humans to Mars, but before that can happen, many will have to be overcome—one of the most serious is protecting astronauts from radiation. Without the Earth's protective atmosphere and , humans would not live very long in space, on the moon or on Mars. So scientists have been looking for viable ways to protect astronauts. In this new effort, the researchers have built on research that showed some kinds of fungus are able to flourish in a very highly radioactive place here on Earth—inside the destroyed reactors at the Chernobyl site in Ukraine. Testing of several types of the fungus has showed that they not only survive in the former reactors, but actually flourish. They have the ability to absorb radiation and to convert it into energy for their own use. To look into the possibility of using such types of fungus as a shield for humans, the researchers arranged with NASA to send a sample of one of the types of fungus found at Chernobyl—cladosporium sphaerospermum—to the International Space Station.

Once the fungus sample arrived at the ISS, astronauts monitored the petri dish set up by the researchers. One side of the petri dish was coated with the fungus; the other side had no fungus and served as a control. A detector was affixed to the back of the petri dish to measure radiation coming through. The detector was monitored for 30 days. The researchers found that the side of the that was covered with fungus reduced levels coming through the by approximately 2% compared to the control side. That alone is inadequate as a safety shield, but the experiment serves as an indicator of what might be possible. On its own, the fungus is known to grow, which means a rocket carrying humans could carry just a small amount with them. Once on Mars, the could be cultivated on a shield structure and allowed to thicken, offering perhaps one layer of protection very nearly free of charge.

Explore further

How a fungus turns ants into zombies
More information: Graham K. Shunk et al. A Self-Replicating Radiation-Shield for Human Deep-Space Exploration: Radiotrophic Fungi can Attenuate Ionizing Radiation aboard the International Space Station, bioRxiv (2020). DOI: 10.1101/2020.07.16.205534

© 2020 Science X Network

Citation: Testing Chernobyl fungi as a radiation shield for astronauts (2020, July 27) retrieved 27 July 2020 from https://phys.org/news/2020-07-chernobyl-fungi-shield-astronauts.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
48 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Naked Eye NEOWISE

2 hours ago

Reionization and the free-flow of light

18 hours ago

Are Intensity and Magnitude independent of the radius of a star?

22 hours ago

The Coronal Heating Problem - The Hydrogen Fusion Core disappears?

Jul 25, 2020

Planetary orbits -- Why do planets orbit at same “level”?

Jul 25, 2020

Mining asteroids for minerals and resources?

Jul 24, 2020

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments